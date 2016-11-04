BEIJING Nov 4 China National Coal Group
(ChinaCoal) is in talks with utilities on setting 2017 contract
prices and hopes to sign more contracts for next year versus
2016, the company's spokesman said.
Jiang Chun, the spokesman for ChinaCoal, also told Reuters
that the company has not further cut its thermal coal prices
after it and other top coal miners met with the state planner on
Thursday to discuss soaring prices for the fuel.
Before the meeting was called on Thursday, the company had
already lowered its thermal coal prices by 10 yuan ($1.48) a
tonne.
Jiang, the spokesman, did not give a timeframe for the
negotiations on the long-term contracts.
($1 = 6.7615 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason)