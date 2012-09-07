BEIJING, Sept 7 Australian thermal coal prices was largely stable from a week ago and hovered at just below $92 a tonne, supported by signs of improved demand from top consumer China, but lingering worries about the Chinese economy and its coal demand kept gains in check. Australia's Newcastle spot index for the week closed at $91.73 per tonne on Thursday, up five cents from last week, according to data provided by online trading platform globalCOAL. The Chinese weekly benchmark thermal coal prices on the Bohai Bay Rim index rose slightly to 628 yuan ($99.02) a tonne FOB from 627 yuan last week, marking the first gain in over three-months. "Trade is picking up slightly but sentiment is fragile. If negative predictions start coming in about the economy, traders will be reluctant to buy more," said a Shanghai-based coal trader. A parcel of 25,000 tonnes of Newcastle coal for October delivery traded this week at $91.50, while another December cargo exchanged hands at $93 a tonne. In China, an uptick in physical prices, higher freight rates and a further fall in inventories were also signs that utilities were buying. Freight rates for shipping coal from northern China's Qinhuangdao Port to the southern ports of Shanghai, Zhangjiagang and Guangzhou continued the slight upward trend for the fourth straight week, according to port figures released in a weekly report by Qinhuangdao Port. Combined coal stocks at six major power generators in eastern and southern China fell 4.8 percent from week ago to average at 13.12 million tonnes per day ths week, with total coal stocks held by six major power plants falling 2.7 days to be equivalent to 20.7 days of consumption. Still, the outlook for China's coal demand for the rest of the year remains cloudy, traders said. "Demand is going to sluggish for a while because the economy is not going to pick up until early next year. The market will also remain oversupplied, so prices will loll around current levels for some time," said a Singapore-based trader. "There's also a chance that international prices might fall over the next couple of months because Chinese buyers find current prices too high." (Reporting by Fayen Wong and Lu Chang, editing by William Hardy)