BEIJING, Sept 7 Australian thermal coal prices
was largely stable from a week ago and hovered at just below $92
a tonne, supported by signs of improved demand from top consumer
China, but lingering worries about the Chinese economy and its
coal demand kept gains in check.
Australia's Newcastle spot index for the week
closed at $91.73 per tonne on Thursday, up five cents from last
week, according to data provided by online trading platform
globalCOAL.
The Chinese weekly benchmark thermal coal prices on the
Bohai Bay Rim index rose slightly to 628 yuan ($99.02) a tonne
FOB from 627 yuan last week, marking the first gain in over
three-months.
"Trade is picking up slightly but sentiment is fragile. If
negative predictions start coming in about the economy, traders
will be reluctant to buy more," said a Shanghai-based coal
trader.
A parcel of 25,000 tonnes of Newcastle coal for October
delivery traded this week at $91.50, while another December
cargo exchanged hands at $93 a tonne.
In China, an uptick in physical prices, higher freight rates
and a further fall in inventories were also signs that utilities
were buying.
Freight rates for shipping coal from northern China's
Qinhuangdao Port to the southern ports of Shanghai, Zhangjiagang
and Guangzhou continued the slight upward trend for the fourth
straight week, according to port figures released in a weekly
report by Qinhuangdao Port.
Combined coal stocks at six major power generators in
eastern and southern China fell 4.8 percent from week ago to
average at 13.12 million tonnes per day ths week, with total
coal stocks held by six major power plants falling 2.7 days to
be equivalent to 20.7 days of consumption.
Still, the outlook for China's coal demand for the rest of
the year remains cloudy, traders said.
"Demand is going to sluggish for a while because the economy
is not going to pick up until early next year. The market will
also remain oversupplied, so prices will loll around current
levels for some time," said a Singapore-based trader.
"There's also a chance that international prices might fall
over the next couple of months because Chinese buyers find
current prices too high."
(Reporting by Fayen Wong and Lu Chang, editing by William
Hardy)