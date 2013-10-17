* Bohai-Bay index-based coal prices up 1 yuan in week to
Oct. 16
* Prices still down 16 pct so far in 2013, hover near 4-yr
low
* Price gains seen in check by ramped up output from mines
in Q4
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Oct 17 China's steam coal prices edged
higher this week on tighter supplies to post their first weekly
gain in 11 months, sparking hopes of at least a short-term
recovery in prices that are still hovering around four-year
lows.
Prices are up as winter restocking by utilities has
coincided with a two-week planned maintenance of the main coal
railway, and a pick up in the economy could be buffering demand,
trade sources said.
While most industry participants expect prices to tick up
further through the winter months, cheaper imports and higher
production by mines are seen keeping the gains in check.
Chinese domestic coal prices rose 1 yuan from a week ago to
531 yuan ($87.06) per tonne on Oct. 16, the first weekly gain
since November 7, 2012, according to the Bohai-Bay Rim Steam
Coal index. Domestic coal prices have dropped 16 percent so far
this year and are hovering near four-year lows.
"Steam coal prices should see a slight rebound in the fourth
quarter due to seasonal factors and a better economy.
Hydro-power production has been fairly weak this year and output
will fall further in winter, so demand for thermal power will be
stronger," said Li Ji, an analyst at Galaxy Futures.
The start of a two-week maintenance at the Daqin railway,
which transports coal from the main producing areas in the north
to top port Qinhuangdao, has led inventories at the port to fall
2 percent to 6.1 million tonnes in the week to October 14.
During that week, spot coal prices at the port have also
climbed by 15 yuan to 540 a tonne.
After slowing in nine of the past 10 quarters, China's
economy, the world's second largest, looks to have stabilised
since mid-year after Beijing acted to head off a sharper
downturn with increased spending on public housing construction,
railways and tax cuts for smaller firms.
Annual economic growth is forecast to have accelerated to
7.8 percent in the third quarter from 7.5 percent in the second
quarter, but the recovery could fizzle towards the year-end, a
Reuters poll showed.
Reflecting an improving economic climate, China's power
consumption in September rose 10.4 percent from year ago to
reach 444.8 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), the National Energy
Administration (NEA) said on Monday.
China's coal output fell 2.3 pct in August from a year ago
to 300 million tonnes, as sagging prices prompted some miners to
cut production. Compared to a month ago, however, production was
unchanged.
But large mines typically ramp up production in the fourth
quarter, while expectations of stronger prices ahead may also
lead smaller mines that had cut output to turn the tap back on,
trade sources said.
"The recovery in prices may prompt an increase in domestic
output. The return of cheaper imports will also pressure the
local market and keep prices in check," Li said.
And though utilities have increased winter bookings in
recent weeks, most of them remain comfortably stocked, trade
sources said.
Average coal stocks at the six major Chinese power plants
have fallen to 19.7 days worth of consumption as of October 11,
down 1.58 days from the preceding week, according to data from
China Coal Transport and Distribution Association.
($1 = 6.0995 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)