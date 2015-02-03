* Top producer Shenhua agrees price of 520 yuan/T, down 3.5
pct
* Price still a fifth higher than international market
* China bucking market to support ailing mining firms
BEIJING, Feb 3 China's coal firms have agreed to
cut contract prices with power plant customers for the first
quarter of 2015, but prices are still well above global levels
as regulators work to prop up a sector hit by overcapacity and
weak demand.
The decision could boost demand for cheaper foreign supplies
after shipments jumped by nearly a third in December in response
to rising domestic prices, helping to push up Australian export
prices despite China trying to restrict low-grade imports.
Shenhua Group, China's top coal producer, agreed a price of
520 yuan ($83) for a tonne of benchmark 5,500-kcal coal, down 19
yuan or 3.5 percent on the year, setting the benchmark for
first-quarter contracts, the official China Securities Journal
reported.
This puts the Chinese price over $13 a tonne higher than the
benchmark Australian seaborne cargo, which
currently trades below $70 a tonne. The last time Australian
exports were priced around the newly set Chinese price was in
early 2014.
Including freight costs, coal import prices stand at around
460 yuan, analysts estimated, still 10 percent lower than
domestic benchmark Qinhuangdao port spot prices SH-QHA-TRMCOAL
of 510 yuan.
Regulators have repeatedly called on producers to avoid
undercutting rivals as industry losses mount, leading to a
widening price gap between domestic and overseas markets.
Calls to Shenhua on Tuesday went unanswered, but analysts
said the price was within expectations, with coal firms
originally proposing a figure of 530-550 yuan and power plants
holding out for 490-500 yuan.
"The final price shows that both sides made compromises, but
it benefits coal companies more when it comes to the current
market price," said Zheng Nan at Shenyin & Wanguo Futures in
Shanghai.
China has also tried prop up the ailing sector by imposing
output controls and restricting low-grade imports, but Zheng
said domestic spot prices were expected to fall further in
coming months.
According to the China Coal Industry Association, more than
70 percent of domestic miners suffered losses in the first 11
months of 2014, with profits down 44 percent. The industry has
been hit by a demand slowdown as well as a campaign against
pollution.
Wang Xianzheng, chairman of the coal association, said last
week that "price cuts won't do us any favours" as the coal
sector was a big employer and needed protection, adding that
"social unrest is the last thing the government wants to see."
China's coal production and consumption is believed to have
fallen for the first time in more than a decade in 2014.
($1 = 6.2594 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway and Kathy Chen in BEIJING and Ruby
Lian in SHANGHAI, Additional reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom;
Editing by Richard Pullin and Henning Gloystein)