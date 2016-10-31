(Backgrounds of previous meetings and market implications)
By Meng Meng and Josephine Mason
BEIJING Oct 31 China's government has asked the
nation's top coal miners to cap their 2017 supply contracts at
or below current spot market levels, sources said, a highly
unusual move that reflects Beijing's growing panic about runaway
prices.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) at an
emergency meeting on Thursday asked miners to agree to set the
prices for their 2017 long-term supply contracts at or below 12
cents per kilocalorie (kcal) for 5,000 kcal thermal coal and for
5,500 kcal thermal coal, two sources who were briefed on the
meeting told Reuters on Friday.
Those prices are equivalent to 600 yuan ($88.63) per tonne
and 660 yuan per tonne respectively, according to Reuters
calculations.
This was the third meeting that the NDRC, China's top
economic planner, has held with the coal industry in a week and
the participants included state-owned Shenhua Group Corp, the
nation's largest miner, the sources said.
The sources asked to remain anonymous as they are not
authorised to speak to the press.
The NDRC did not respond to requests for comment.
No agreement was reached in the meeting, but the sources
expect negotiations overseen by the government to continue over
the next few months.
Coal for delivery at the Chinese port of Qinhuangdao, the
domestic benchmark price, has risen by more than 50 percent
since the end of June to $97 a tonne, according to IHS
McCloskey. The surge follows government-enforced mines closures
that choked supplies to power companies and forced many of them
to import.
The frequency of the government meetings with the coal
industry has surprised veteran traders and experts who say
Beijing is trying to prevent big spikes in residential energy
bills over the winter, when coal demand peaks to meet heating
needs.
The government typically encourages miners to sell their
coal on long-term contracts in meetings held in December.
"However, this year the coal price soared too much and ...
the NDRC bring the meeting in advance," said Wang Fei, an
analyst at Huaan Futures in Hefei. "It's unlikely for the coal
miners to compromise about the prices, despite the NDRC
intervention, as coal miners have been in a loss since 2012."
The government intervention is the latest unintended
consequence of China's policy to curb excess in its heavy
polluting industries and shift the country, the world's largest
energy market, towards using cleaner, renewable sources.
Mine closures and cuts have removed 200 million tonnes of
coal capacity, about 80 percent of the full-year target,
triggering the historic rally in global prices.
The government has partially reversed its policy over the
past six weeks to stabilise prices and replenish inventories,
allowing mines to ramp up output by 1 million tonnes per day
ahead of the winter, equivalent to 10 percent of China's daily
output in 2015.
($1 = 6.7696 Chinese yuan renminbi)
