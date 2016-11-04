* ChinaCoal to sign more contracts with utilities for 2017
* Markets closely watching government intervention
* Two thirds of power plants swing into losses in Shanxi in
Sept
BEIJING, Nov 4 China National Coal Group
(ChinaCoal) expects to sign more deals with its utility
customers for 2017, a spokesman for China's second-largest coal
miner said on Friday as thermal coal prices soared to fresh
all-time highs amid fears about shortages.
His comments followed the latest last-minute meeting the
government held with coal miners on Thursday and suggest the
company is complying with Beijing's requests for miners to help
tame runaway prices.
Jiang Chun, the spokesman for ChinaCoal, said talks with
customers have started, but he did not give a time frame for
their conclusion.
"ChinaCoal hopes to see a more stabilized coal prices. Any
big drops or big falls in prices will hurt both producers and
utilities," Jiang said.
This year's negotiations are in particular focus as prices
skyrocket and supplies tighten as government-enforced mine
closures caused shortages ahead of the winter months.
Market participants are speculating about how much the
government will intervene to stem the rally and force miners to
agree fixed prices for 2017 with their customers.
A week ago, the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) asked miners to cap 2017 prices as it worried about the
survival of utility companies.
Almost 60 percent of coal-fired plants swung into losses in
Shanxi province in September, one of the country's top coal and
power producing region, the state planner said. In the first
nine months, Shanxi's coal-power utilities made 3 billion yuan
in profits, down 3.8 billion yuan on year.
The NDRC said in September it allowed miners to increase
output by 1 million tonnes per day, partially reversing its
effort to cut excess capacity and shift towards more renewable
energy.
Thermal coal prices have been on a wild ride since the start
of 2015.
Prices plunged 30 percent in 2015 to 365 yuan per tonne.
This year, it surged almost 90 percent to close at 710 yuan per
tonne on Friday, data provided by Fenwei Energy showed.
The surging prices has prompted four coal meetings by
Beijing in less than 14 days and fuelled more panic about winter
supply as power plants are preparing for winter.
"Markets are expecting policymakers to ask coal producers to
cut prices again in the future," Zhang Min, a Zibo,
Shandong-based coal analysts said. "Tight supply conditions
support further rises."
China's thermal coal futures rose more than 4.6
percent in the afternoon trade, hitting the highest since its
launch.
($1 = 6.7615 Chinese yuan)
