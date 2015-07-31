BEIJING, July 31 Profits from China's coal
sector slumped in the first six months of 2015 with more than 70
percent of firms suffering losses, the country's state planning
agency said, as miners grapple with persistently weak demand and
chronic oversupply.
China's coal industry, which meets around 65 percent of the
country's primary energy demand and employs nearly 6 million
people, has been hit by a slowdown in sectors like power, cement
and steel, as well as a campaign to cut smog.
Large-scale coal enterprises made profits of 20 billion yuan
($3.22 billion) from January to June, just over a tenth of their
profits in the first half of 2012 when the sector was performing
strongly, said Lu Junling, an official with the National
Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).
More than 70 percent of Chinese coal firms had suffered
losses amounting to a total of 48.4 billion yuan over the
period, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on
Thursday.
Chinese coal production dropped 5.8 percent to 1.79 billion
tonnes in the first half, but efforts to cut output have done
little to support prices.
Thermal coal at Qinhuangdao port SH-QHA-TRMCOAL was priced
at 410 yuan ($66.04) per tonne this week, down 1.2 percent from
last week. It has fallen nearly 22 percent this year.
To minimise losses, firms might be forced to cut production
further in the second half, and the government is also expected
to take more action against illegal mining. Lu said there was
still as much as 700 million tonnes of illegal annual production
capacity in operation.
Earlier this week, the NDRC issued new "disciplinary
measures" for illegal coal producers, saying that mines that
violated regulations would be fined and denied access to credit,
power and the railway network.
Though coal prices are set by the market, China's
authorities have been urging big producers to show
"self-discipline" by refraining from undercutting rivals. The
Xinhua-run Economic Information Daily newspaper reported this
week that the biggest state-owned producers have formed a pact
to keep prices steady throughout August.
The firms were said to include Shenhua Group, China Coal
Energy, China Datong Coal and the Inner
Mongolia Yitai Coal Group.
Spokesmen for the companies declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters.
Shenhua's listed arm, China Shenhua Energy
, said its profits for the first six months
fell 45.6 percent to 11.7 billion yuan. Sales fell 24.2 percent
over the same period of last year.
China Coal Energy in June warned that it expected to have
suffered losses of around 1 billion yuan in the first half.
($1 = 6.2086 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by David Stanway and the Shanghai newsroom; Editing
by Ed Davies)