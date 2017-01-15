BEIJING Jan 15 China's top coal-producing
province Shanxi will cut 20 million tonnes of output capacity
this year, state news agency Xinhua reported.
Tackling excess coal production capacity will remain the
provincial government's priority in 2017, Xinhua quoted Shanxi
Governor Lou Yangsheng as saying on Saturday.
The reduction cuts should be achieved through market and
law-based means, Lou said, while mergers and acquisitions in the
sector would also be encouraged.
Shanxi, in the country's north, accounts for about a quarter
of coal production in China, which has been working to curb
excess capacity and a supply glut of the fossil fuel. The
province shed 23.25 million tonnes of coal production capacity
and shut down 25 coal mines last year, Xinhua said.
The province plans to cap output and consolidate the
industry around big producers over the next four years in a bid
to boost efficiency, according to a blueprint by the provincial
government. The province's annual coal output would be capped by
2020 at 1 billion tonnes and capacity at 1.2 billion tonnes
annually by 2020.
(Reporting by Nicholas Heath; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)