* July coal output in top 3 regions down 10 pct from May
* China coal production to fall further to meet govt target
* Coal inventories fall from June peak, prices stabilise
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Aug 30 Aggressive production cuts and
a hot summer have helped shrink China's main coal stockpiles by
about 14 percent in the last two months, shoring up prices that
have fallen by a fifth over the same period and signalling the
worst may be over for the sector.
China is the world's top producer and importer of coal, and
stable domestic coal prices will help put a floor under
benchmark regional prices, which have been lolling at two-year
lows of 626 yuan ($98.50) a tonne since end-July.
Chinese demand, however, will stay weak and that may affect
the profits and development plans of mining giants such as BHP
Billiton and Xstrata, which have
already taken a hit as China's economic growth and appetite for
resources decline.
Stocks at power plants fell to 85 million tonnes in August
from 97 million in June, while inventories at seven major ports
declined to 18.5 million tonnes from 24 million tonnes, top coal
miner Shenhua Energy said.
"I think the days of sharp and steady falls in prices are
over," said David Fang, director at the China Coal Transport and
Distribution Association (CCTD), an independent industry group.
"The market has stabilised but it might take a few months
before prices recover. Even when they do, we won't be seeing big
gains because the economy is weak."
MORE COAL THAN CHINA CAN BURN
Record high output in the first half of the year and a surge
in imports created mountains of coal at China's ports and power
plants just as demand waned as the manufacturing-led economy
grew at its slowest pace in three years.
China imported 133 million tonnes of coal from January to
July, a 52 percent year-on-year increase, while production from
the three provinces that account for almost two-thirds of the
total output hit a six-month high of 217 million tonnes in May.
By June, total coal stocks across China's main depots and
mines were a record 380 million tonnes, almost a third higher
than a year ago and equivalent to one month's consumption, CCTD
data shows.
Combined with weak demand, the supply glut led China's
thermal coal prices to fall for 13 consecutive weeks.
Prices steadied at the start of August after miners in top
producing regions Inner Mongolia, Shanxi and Shaanxi cut output
to 196.3 million tonnes in July, a 9.5 percent decline from May.
A hot summer also meant coal stocks at power stations fell
by an average 5 percent a week during July and early August,
contributing to the overall decline.
Coal stocks are likely to fall further until the end of the
year as the government this month cut its 2012 output target
from the three main producing regions by as much as 7 percent
from a year ago.
The government also set the nationwide output target at 3.65
billion tonnes, an increase of under 4 percent from a year ago.
In 2011, output grew about 9 percent on the year.
Coal demand is also expected to be fragile amid a weak
economic outlook for the rest of the year.
A Reuters poll forecasts this year to see the slowest
full-year of economic growth since 1999 as demand for China's
factory goods falls due to the debt crisis in its biggest
customer the European Union.
"The coal market will remain challenging," said Ivan Lee, a
coal analyst at Nomura Bank.
FACTORY-DRIVEN REBOUND
Chinese coal prices can only rebound if demand recovers
considerably, which requires the manufacturing purchasing
managers index (PMI) to rise above 50, economic growth to climb
above 8 percent and power plants' coal stocks to fall by half,
Lee said.
The data, however, is not encouraging. The latest PMI showed
China's manufacturing sector contracted at its sharpest pace in
nine months in August, with the index falling to 47.8 from 49.3
in July.
Even if China decided it needs more coal, which is unlikely,
it will not seek it abroad as imports have become more expensive
than domestic supplies, traders said.
Australian imports, based on the globalCOAL index, now cost
around $3 per tonne more than Chinese prices, although some
traders are selling blended material at lower rates.
"We are not out of the woods yet. With industrial users
accounting for the bulk of power consumption, we really need the
economy to pick up," said Geng Zhicheng, a researcher at Energy
Research Institute, a government think tank.