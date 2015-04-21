GRAPHIC: Coal shares: link.reuters.com/jux54w
By Gavin Maguire
SINGAPORE, April 21 Reports of the death of China's
coal industry seem to have been exaggerated. Share prices of the
country's top coal miners have made double-digit gains over the
past six weeks, outshining rival producers including U.S.-listed
Peabody Energy.
Shares in China Coal Energy, China Shenhua
Energy and Datong Coal Industry have all
climbed by around 20 percent or more since March 1, despite a
roughly 17 percent slump in Asian benchmark coal prices
CO-FOBNWC-AU over the same period due to weaker demand. Plans
to lower the value-added-tax (VAT) on coal sales are
underpinning the shares, traders said.
"The VAT cut is apparently good news for China's coal
industry. The expected 4 percentage point cut will relieve a lot
of pressure from domestic coal firms as they do not have many
advantages competing with foreign mines in either price or
quality," said Zhang Xiaojin, analyst with Everbright Futures in
Zhengzhou city in central China.
The share gains contrast with the beleaguered tone of
overseas coal producers such as Peabody Energy, Australia's
Whitehaven Coal and Indonesia's PT Adaro Energy
, all of which have shown share declines.
Still, Chinese coal shares have underperformed the country's
broader stock market due to diminished investor appetite
following China's pledge to rely more on other fuel sources than
coal over the longer term. Amid widespread environmental
objections to the cheap but polluting fuel, the lustre
surrounding coal mining shares may be short-lived. "The VAT cut
will not change the current imbalance between supply and
demand," said Zhang.
(Additional reporting by David Stanway and Winni Zhou in
BEIJING; Editing by Ryan Woo)