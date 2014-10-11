BEIJING Oct 11 China said on Saturday that it
will institute a resource tax on coal of between 2 percent and
10 percent beginning on Dec. 1, the first official numbers to be
issued for the long-anticipated plan.
The State Council, China's cabinet, said in September that
the country would impose a new resource tax on coal and cancel a
series of existing charges in a move to simplify the tax
structure for struggling coal producers.
"The coal resource tax range will be between 2 percent and
10 percent, with the specific tax rates to be set by
provincial-level finance departments within the above mentioned
range," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement posted to
its website.
The range is in line with expectations, based on previous
reports in Chinese media. Changes to the resource tax are aimed
at encouraging the more efficient use of coal, which has been
blamed for the country's severe air pollution problems.
Coal producers in China, the world's biggest consumer of the
fuel, have been struggling as a result of a massive supply glut
and a collapse in prices. More than 70 percent of firms have
made losses this year, according to the China Coal Industry
Association.
The ministry also said in a separate notice that the
government will abolish the resource conservation tax for crude
oil and natural gas while lifting the exploration tax to 6
percent from 5 percent.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Fayen Wong; Editing by Toby
Chopra)