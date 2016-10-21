BEIJING Oct 21 China's electric power utilities
are scrambling to get coal from anywhere they can, but are
coming up short as efforts to boost supply take time to come
into effect.
China's government in September ordered miners to boost
thermal coal output by 1 million tonnes per day, but it will
take months before new supplies from the recent reopening of
mines hits the market. Additionally, new rules on trucking have
caused logjams in deliveries and transportation price spikes
while suppliers at home and abroad are digging in for
ever-higher prices.
Together this is causing a major headache for China's power
companies as they rush to secure feedstock ahead of their
highest demand period during the Northern Hemisphere winter.
"A couple months ago, when prices are low, we have begged
power plants to sign more long-term contracts, but they
refused," said a trader based in Shandong province, one of the
nation's top producing regions.
"Now they begging us to give them more supply."
In a major break from the tradition of agreeing to monthly
contracts, some small coal miners are only pricing on a daily
basis and accepting cash upfront, said two analysts and a coal
trader who have spoken to the utilities.
That has added a major strain to the electricity companies'
cash flow and eroded profits.
Beijing's steps to boost coal supplies have done little to
derail the months-long price rally. South China coal futures
prices hit record highs this week above $85 per tonne,
up by 21 percent since the start of the month.
The quickening pace of the gains has stirred speculation
that the government may wade in again to try and calm the
markets and soothe utilities' concerns about tighter supplies
and falling profits.
"Some electricity producers (only) break even or are on the
brink of losses. If the coal prices continue to rise from the
current level, the majority of power plant will turn into
losses," said Zheng Min, a coal analyst at China Sublime
Information Group.
TRUCKING
Adding to the tumult are new trucking rules that came into
effect on Sept. 21 aimed at cracking down on lorries that were
illegally converted to carry extra weight.
The regulations have affected the transportation of
commodities from petrochemicals to pigs but has hit coal the
hardest given the race for raw materials.
Since being introduced, truck rates have jumped some 30
percent to 400 yuan ($59) per tonne. Smaller players do not have
access to rail freight as an alternative, although those prices
are also rising, traders said.
Analysts who have visited some mines in Shaanxi province,
one of the largest producing coal regions, report seeing long
lines of trucks in and out of plants as power companies rush to
secure feedstock.
"With buyers, a serious problem has been they cannot find
enough trucks, not to mention the delay to port due to traffic,"
said Xiaojing Zhang, an analyst at Everbright Futures.
($1 = 6.7610 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Writing by Josephine Mason and Meng Meng; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)