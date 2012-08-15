(Corrects figure for total coal consumption to 3.6 billion
tonnes in paragraph 14)
* National planning body cuts coal output targets for 2012
by as much as 7 pct
* Slowing growth in economy, manufacturing reduces need for
power-generating fuel
* Coal demand unlikely to rebound as stockpiles are
plentiful
* Cut may bolster prices, which are down 20 percent since
April
By Fayen Wong
SHANGHAI, Aug 15 Top coal producer and consumer
China cut coal output targets at the top three producing regions
by as much as 7 percent from a year ago to ease a supply glut
caused by a slowdown in economic growth, which has also weakened
global prices.
The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), a top
government economic planning agency, set China's total coal
output for 2012 at 3.65 billion tonnes, an increase of just 3.7
percent from year ago and a deceleration from the 8.6 percent
growth of last year and 9 percent the year before, according to
a statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
Softening demand from China, where the economy is growing at
its slowest pace in more than three years, has dragged prices of
coal, iron ore and other commodities to multi-year lows, hurting
the profits of global miners such as BHP Billiton
and Vale SA.
Coal accounts for about 80 percent of the fuel China uses to
generate electricity, but the waning growth has reduced demand
for power from manufacturers and cut the increase in total
electricity generation to around 2 percent so far this year,
compared to 12 percent for the whole of 2011.
BULGING STOCKPILES
The NDRC said production targets for the regions of Inner
Mongolia and Shanxi were reduced by around seven percent
compared to last year's output and Shaanxi region's output was
lowered by around one percent.
All targets are also below earlier forecasts by the local
governments: Inner Mongolia, China's top coal producing
province, was lowered to 920 million tonnes from an estimate of
more than one billion tonnes and Shanxi's targeted output was
cut to 810 million tonnes from a previous forecast of around 900
million tonnes.
Shaanxi's production target was also lowered to 400 million
tonnes, against an earlier forecast of 460 million tonnes.
"NDRC's conservative production guidance for Inner Mongolia
and Shanxi implies that the two provinces have to cut back their
production significantly," said Helen Lau, a senior commodities
analyst at investment firm UOB-Kay Hian.
Chinese miners will now follow counterparts in top coal
producers Australia, Indonesia, Russia and the United States in
cutting production as they grapple with global prices which have
fallen about 20 percent so far this year.
The cut in output targets follows double-digit growth in
coal production from Inner Mongolia and Shanxi from year ago,
which had driven national output 9 percent higher and created
record high stockpiles at the key Qinhuangdao port of 9.5
million tonnes by mid-June, customs data showed.
Stocks at the port were slightly lower at 7.3 million tonnes
last week, but traders said they did not expect demand to
increase until the end of the year at best as many power
utilities overestimated their need for coal and are now left
with huge stockpiles.
China does not publish national stockpile figures.
"Power plants have an average of 27 days worth of stocks,
compared to historical norms of around 18. Even when they finish
the first batch, shipments from previous orders are still
rolling in," said a Singapore-based trader. "The destocking will
take two to three months."
BOOST TO PRICES?
China consumes, on average, 3.6 billion tonnes of domestic
and imported coal a year. For the past few months, several
traders have scrapped import deals for millions of tonnes of
coal, while others have deferred the delivery of shipments.
China imported 118 million tonnes of coal in the first seven
months of this year, mainly from Indonesia and Australia,
compared to 180 million tonnes in the whole of 2011.
It was not immediately clear whether the cut in domestic
output would affect imports.
Some traders said the output cut may help bolster domestic
coal prices, provided demand also increases. Chinese steam coal
prices have fallen by about 20 percent since April to hover
around 626 yuan ($98.45) a tonne last week.
"If Chinese miners can stick to the target, then coal prices
should stabilise and perhaps see a rebound in the fourth
quarter," said a Beijing-based coal trader.
"For exporters like us, a return to price stability will
also help to put an end to the large scale defaults that we saw
over the past two months. It will make our lives a lot better."
($1 = 6.3586 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Ruby Lian; Editing by Miral Fahmy)