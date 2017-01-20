BEIJING Jan 20 China's grain-to-real estate
conglomerate COFCO said profit grew by 79 percent
last year as it streamlined operations and exited loss-making
businesses, the state-owned trading giant said on Friday.
COFCO's jump in profit comes following a major restructuring
and contrasts with other global commodity traders, which have
seen earnings hurt by bumper grain crops in major growing
nations.
The company reported a profit of 6.15 billion yuan ($896
million), beating its own target of 5.05 billion yuan, according
to a company statement posted on the State-owned Assets
Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) website on
Friday. SASAC oversees China's largest state-owned companies.
The statement didn't specify whether the headline number
referred to operating profit or net profit.
COFCO has a much broader business structure than global
trading firms and has embarked on an overhaul as part of
Beijing's effort to make the country's sprawling
government-owned entities more efficient.
It has boosted its oilseed processing capacity to 24 million
tonnes, giving it an 18 percent share of the Chinese market,
after merging with state-owned cotton and grains trader
Chinatex, the company's statement on the SASAC website said.
The restructuring also involved the disposal of 36 'zombie'
companies, including chocolate, instant noodle, cashmere,
timber, and Lihai shipping businesses, it said.
The company also publicly listed four of its subsidiaries,
including COFCO Meat Holdings Ltd, to bring in private
capital.
At its international operations, it recently shook up
management at COFCO Agri, the unit it acquired from Noble Group
.
The international business, which accounts for half of the
group's revenue, also includes Dutch firm Nidera, which has
faced a $150 million financial hole in its Latin American
operations and $200 million in unauthorized trading losses in
biofuels.
COFCO said it is focused on improving its international
operations.
"With the mismatch between our international footprint and
international management level, COFCO Group has already set
about building a high efficiency operating model...centred on
the three tasks of turning losses into profit, management
control and integration," it said.
The company also outlined plans to invest 10 billion yuan
overseas under its 'One Belt, One Road' strategy, including
projects in storage and logistics in the Far East and Black Sea
regions and processing products such as rice, cassava and palm
oil in Southeast Asia.
($1 = 6.8672 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Sonali Paul)