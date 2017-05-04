BRIEF-Aryzta: Keith Cooper appointed as CEO of its Americas business on interim basis
* ANNOUNCES THAT THE BOARD HAS APPOINTED KEITH COOPER, A SENIOR MANAGING DIRECTOR AT FTI CONSULTING AS CEO OF ITS AMERICAS BUSINESS ON AN INTERIM BASIS
BEIJING May 4 China's state-owned Cofco Corp plans to increase its pig farm capacity by two-thirds to 5 million hogs per year by 2020 and will boost imports to meet demand in the world's biggest pork market, vice president Ma Jianping said on Thursday.
Cofco's current capacity is 3 million tonnes.
Ma is also chairman of Cofco's meat division, which listed in Hong Kong last year. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.19 yuan per share (before tax) for 2016, to holders of A shares recorded on June 23 and cash dividend of $ 0.027657 per share (before tax) to holders of B shares recorded on June 28