BEIJING May 11 A factory wall collapsed in
heavy rain in eastern China on Sunday, killing 18 people working
inside, Xinhua news agency said.
About 40 workers for a renewable energy company in the
scenic coastal city of Qingdao, Shandong province, were in the
factory at the time, Xinhua said, without explaining what the
factory made. Three were taken to hospital with injuries.
China, the world's second-largest economy, has a poor record
on workplace safety with coal mine disasters a common
occurrence.
In June 2013, a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in the
northeastern Jilin province killed 120 people.
In November, an oil pipeline explosion in Qingdao killed 62
people.
(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Macfie)