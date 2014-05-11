BEIJING May 11 A factory wall collapsed in heavy rain in eastern China on Sunday, killing 18 people working inside, Xinhua news agency said.

About 40 workers for a renewable energy company in the scenic coastal city of Qingdao, Shandong province, were in the factory at the time, Xinhua said, without explaining what the factory made. Three were taken to hospital with injuries.

China, the world's second-largest economy, has a poor record on workplace safety with coal mine disasters a common occurrence.

In June 2013, a fire at a poultry slaughterhouse in the northeastern Jilin province killed 120 people.

In November, an oil pipeline explosion in Qingdao killed 62 people. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Nick Macfie)