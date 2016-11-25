BEIJING Nov 25 The death toll in the collapse
of a platform under construction at a power plant in eastern
China has rise to 74, with two others injured, as China's chief
safety inspector arrived to oversee an investigation, state
media said on Friday.
Deadly accidents are relatively common at industrial sites
in China, where anger over lax standards is growing. Three
decades of swift economic growth have been marred by incidents
ranging from mining disasters to factory fires.
The accident happened on Thursday morning in Fengcheng, in
Jiangxi province, during work on a cooling tower for the
coal-fired power plant.
State news agency Xinhua said 68 of the 74 dead have been
identified so far, with victims ranging in age from 23 to 53.
The company building the plant, Jiangxi Ganneng Co
, said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday it was
cooperating with authorities.
Yang Huanning, head of the State Administration of Work
Safety, had already arrived on the scene to oversee an
investigation into what happened and to collect evidence, the
People's Daily said.
His administration held an emergency meeting with
departments all over China to learn the lessons of the accident
to root out "hidden dangers" and ensure people's safety, the
newspaper said.
China has vowed to improve its poor safety record.
President Xi Jinping has said authorities would learn the
lessons paid for with blood after chemical blasts in the port
city of Tianjin killed more than 170 people last year.
Shortly after those explosions, Yang Dongliang was removed
from his post as director of the State Administration of Work
Safety and later charged with corruption.
He admitted during his trial on Thursday taking bribes and
gifts worth 28.5 million yuan ($4.1 million). He will be
sentenced at a later date.
The two Yangs are not related.
