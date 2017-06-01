(Adds subscribers)
By Engen Tham
SHANGHAI May 31 The banker at the other end of
the phone line was furious, recalled Shanghai lawyer Wang
Chaoyu. A pile of steel pledged as collateral for a loan of
almost $3 million from his bank, China CITIC, had vanished from
a warehouse on the outskirts of the city.
Just several months earlier, in mid-2013, Wang and the
banker had visited the warehouse and verified that the steel was
there. "The first time I went, I saw the steel," recalled Wang,
an attorney at Beijing DHH Law Firm, which represents the
Shanghai branch of CITIC. "Afterwards, the banker
got in contact with me and said, 'The pledged assets are no
longer there.'"
The trouble had begun in 2012, after CITIC loaned the money
to Shanghai Hanning Iron and Steel Co Ltd, a privately held
steel trader. Hanning failed to meet payments, according to a
mediation agreement reviewed by Reuters, and CITIC took
ownership of the steel. It was when CITIC moved to retrieve the
collateral that the banker visited the warehouse and discovered
that the 291-tonne pile of steel was no longer there, Wang said.
The bank is still in court trying to recoup its losses.
The missing collateral is a setback for CITIC. But it is
indicative of a much wider problem that could endanger the
health of China's financial system – fraudulent or "ghost"
collateral. When bank auditors in China go looking, they too
often find that collateral recorded on the books simply isn't
there.
In some cases, collateral that has been pledged simply
doesn't exist. In others, it disappears as borrowers in
financial distress sell the assets. There are also instances in
which the same collateral has been pledged to multiple lenders.
One lawyer said he discovered that the same pile of steel was
used to secure loans from 10 different lenders.
With the mainland facing its slowest growth in over a
quarter of a century, defaults are mounting as borrowers
struggle to repay their loans. The danger of fraudulent
collateral in this situation, say economists, is that it
exacerbates the problem of bad debt for China's banks,
increasing the risk of financial turmoil.
As growth slows, lenders can expect more nasty surprises,
said Xin Qingquan, professor of accounting at Chongqing
University. More instances of fake collateral will arise, he
said.
FAKE WAREHOUSE RECEIPTS
On May 24, Moody's Investors Service downgraded China's
credit ratings for the first time in almost three decades. The
ratings agency said it expects the financial strength of the
economy will erode in the coming years as economic growth slows
and debt continues to rise.
The 2008 global financial crisis showed how the combination
of lax lending standards and overvalued collateral can lead to
disaster. The catalyst for that meltdown was the collapse in the
value of housing in the United States that served as security
for a mountain of highly leveraged lending, the so-called
subprime mortgages.
Now, banks in the world's second-biggest economy face their
own collateral risks. Fraudulent borrowers, corrupt bankers,
poor risk assessment and a weak legal system are conspiring to
load China's financial system with loans lacking genuine
collateral.
A Reuters review of dozens of court cases involving
collateralized loans and interviews with lawyers, regulators and
30 bankers in China reveal that fraudulent collateral – in the
form of buildings, private apartments, copper and steel – is
haunting loans across a wide swath of business and industry.
The bankers interviewed by Reuters said they had encountered
multiple methods by which loans were fraudulently secured,
including the use of fake land certificates and bogus warehouse
receipts. Most of the bankers said that kickbacks were
prevalent, with loan officers turning a blind eye to the quality
of collateral and knowingly accepting dubious and even
fraudulent documents. Two of the bankers said they themselves
had taken bribes to smooth the approval of loans.
Overall, 23 of the 30 bankers described the existence of
ghost collateral as a serious problem and expected more
instances to emerge as the Chinese economy slows. The bankers
interviewed come from 13 banks in China, including some of the
nation's biggest lenders.
'A PONZI SCHEME'
There are no official statistics or estimates of the
problem. But fraudulent collateral is "a huge issue," said
Violet Ho, senior managing director and co-head of Greater China
Investigations and Disputes Practice at Kroll, which conducts
corporate investigations on the mainland. "Often you also see
that the paperwork around collateral may be dodgy, and the bank
loan officer knows, the intermediary knows, and the goods owner
knows – so it's essentially a Ponzi scheme."
Even when banks resort to the courts, there's no guarantee
they'll get their money back. Inadequate legal protections for
collateral and the complexity of some borrowers' business
dealings can make it difficult for lenders to foreclose.
That's what happened to CITIC after it made the $2.71
million loan to Hanning Steel. When Hanning defaulted, CITIC won
a court order freezing the collateral, after which the parties
entered into mediation, lawyer Wang Chaoyu said. But the
collateral is still missing.
In response to questions from Reuters, CITIC said that the
case was still being enforced in the courts and that it had
since strengthened its risk management procedures.
Representatives of Hanning did not respond to questions. When
Reuters visited Hanning's registered Shanghai address, there was
no sign of a company office there.
Total debt in China rose to 277 percent of GDP at the end of
2016, according to Swiss bank UBS. That's a record and almost
twice the figure eight years ago.
Bad loans are mounting fast. Officially, just 1.74 percent
of commercial bank loans were classified as non-performing at
the end of March. But some analysts say lenders often mask the
true level of bad debt and so the figure is likely much higher.
Fitch Ratings said in a report last September that it had
estimated non-performing loans in China's financial system could
be as high as 15 percent to 21 percent.
This in a banking sector that has undergone a massive credit
expansion. The value of outstanding bank loans ballooned to
$17.2 trillion at the end of April from $5.8 trillion at the end
of 2009, according to data from China's central bank. In
September last year, the Bank for International Settlements
warned that excessive credit growth in China meant there was a
growing risk of a banking crisis in the next three years.
NOT IMMUNE
In a report last September, Fitch Ratings estimated that it
would cost as much as $2.1 trillion to clean up China's bad debt
– almost a fifth of annual Chinese economic output. By
comparison, during the global financial crisis, the direct cost
of rescuing U.S. banks was about eight percent of gross domestic
product.
Some economists and bankers say Beijing has the tools to
avert a financial crisis. They argue that authorities have ample
financial reserves to recapitalize the banks. And they say state
ownership of lenders and of many large corporate borrowers means
Beijing can head off a default or foreclosure that might spark a
crisis.
But the fact that China's banking system has been shielded
by the expectation of government bailouts means lenders haven't
developed the risk assessment tools needed to judge loan
exposure as banks elsewhere have. It is this challenge of
assessing the creditworthiness of borrowers that explains why
physical collateral is so important for banks in China.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission, which is tasked
with regulating and safeguarding the sprawling banking sector,
did not respond to questions from Reuters.
Big foreign banks have not been immune to the risks of
fraudulent collateral. In a high-profile case that came to light
in June 2014, banking giants including HSBC ,
Standard Chartered and others were exposed to
potential losses totaling several billion dollars on loans to
Decheng Mining, a private metals trading company in Qingdao. The
company faked warehouse receipts for the same batch of metal,
using it as security for multiple loans.
A spokesman for HSBC disputed the account, saying the bank
had "no material exposure of this kind," without providing
details. Standard Chartered declined to comment on the case and
Decheng Mining could not be reached for comment.
It's not hard to dupe bankers and lawyers in a physical
inspection of collateral. Warehouses often contain hundreds of
piles of steel or copper, making it difficult for an untrained
observer to identify the specific pile that is serving as
security for a loan their bank has issued.
"One pile of iron ore looks exactly like every other pile of
iron ore, so I may say it's mine, but it could be anyone's,"
says Kroll's Violet Ho.
TAKEN FOR MILLIONS
The value and quality of security in China's real estate
sector is a concern for bankers in China. Fitch Ratings has
mentioned "wildly misleading" property valuations as one reason
why high collateral coverage may not protect banks. Another is a
sudden fall in property prices. According to Fitch's Grace Wu,
over 60 percent of financing in China uses property as
collateral in some way.
The lack of a consistent and open nationwide property
registration system also increases the prevalence of fraudulent
collateral.
"There is a complete lack of transparency of information,"
says Ho. The United States, she notes, has open property records
that buyers can search to ascertain the true owner of a
building. "You can't do that in China. There is no easy way to
verify the information, so you have to take people's word for
it."
Bankers say borrowers often provide them with fake cash-flow
statements, so property buyers can be more leveraged than they
appear. The falsification of mortgage certificates is also a
problem, they say.
That's how the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the
World Bank's investment arm, got taken for tens of millions of
dollars by one of China's richest men.
The deception began in 2007, after the IFC lent the money to
Hong Kong-listed Zhejiang Glass Co Ltd, then owned by Chinese
tycoon Feng Guangcheng. Two years later, the IFC made an
unpleasant discovery: In discussions with other banks it found
that the collateral for the IFC loan had also been pledged to
other lenders, according to a person with direct knowledge of
the case.
Anxious IFC officials hurriedly dispatched lawyers to the
land and company registration authorities in Zhejiang Province,
where they made another startling discovery: The stamps on the
mortgage certificates for the land, properties and industrial
machinery used to secure the loan were fake, people familiar
with the case said.
'DEAD PIGS AREN'T AFRAID'
Concluding they'd been swindled, IFC officials traveled to
the eastern city of Hangzhou in late 2009 to confront Zhejiang
Glass's chairman. Feng, who sat at the head of the table with a
junior by his side, didn't want to dwell on the loan, recalled
one person who attended the meeting. He admitted right away that
the documents were fake and quickly tried to move the discussion
along.
"His attitude was, 'Dead pigs aren't afraid of boiling
water'," the person said, using a Chinese proverb to describe
Feng's attitude: Any attempt to punish him was futile because
the loan was already lost.
In 2010, a court ruled that Zhejiang Glass should repay the
loan to the IFC. That never happened. In 2012, local media
reported that Feng was convicted in a separate fraud case and
was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison. The company
was declared bankrupt the next year and delisted in Hong Kong.
Ultimately, the IFC recovered only 2 percent of its loan,
according to a person familiar with the case.
In response to questions from Reuters, the IFC called the
case an isolated incident related to the larger fraud
perpetrated by Zhejiang Glass. Reuters was unable to contact
Feng's lawyers or representatives of Zhejiang Glass, which has
been liquidated.
Banks are not always unwitting or careless victims.
Sometimes, their employees act as facilitators.
In 2015, for instance, the former vice president of
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd, Yang Kun, was
sentenced to life imprisonment for accepting bribes of more than
30 million yuan ($4.4 million) in connection with loans, among
other things, according to local media reports. Reuters was
unable to contact Yang for comment.
In another case, heard in a Shanghai court in 2015, a
37-year-old man named Lou Zhenshen, who controlled a trading
company, was convicted of bribing the president of a branch of
CITIC Bank with 50,000 yuan (about $7,250) in cash and
supermarket vouchers worth 10,000 yuan. According to court
records, the judge said Lou had used fake warehouse receipts to
apply for loans and had repeatedly used the same metal as
collateral. Lou was also convicted of paying a 200,000 yuan
bribe to a credit officer at China Minsheng Bank.
"Kickbacks for loan approvals is routine," said Gary Tian, a
professor at Macquarie University in Sydney who has researched
corruption and bank lending in China.
Agricultural Bank did not respond to questions from Reuters
about the case involving Yang, and Reuters was unable to contact
Lou or his lawyer about the cases involving Minsheng and CITIC.
Minsheng didn't respond to questions.
CITIC Bank said that in the past two years it has focused on
managing employee behavior, strengthening accountability and
raising the cost for employees who violate rules.
Still, more than three years since lawyer Wang Chaoyu took
the phone call from the incensed CITIC banker about the missing
collateral from Hanning Iron and Steel, the lender is still
trying to get back some of its money. CITIC is now trying to
sell several apartments that were put up as part of the security
for the ill-fated loan.
(Reporting by Engen Tham. Additional reporting by Michelle
Price in Hong Kong, Elias Glenn in Beijing and Samuel Shen in
Shanghai. Edited by Peter Hirschberg and David Lague.)