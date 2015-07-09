BEIJING, July 9 Chinese state-owned aircraft
maker Comac said its C919 commercial jet would not make its
maiden flight this year, confirming a Reuters report that had
said the programme was delayed because assembly was taking
longer than expected.
Comac wants the narrow-body C919, which will be China's only
home-grown commercial jet, to rival the Airbus A320 and
the 737 jets from Boeing.
The jet was originally scheduled to fly by end-2015, but a
Shanghai-based Comac spokesman said the first aircraft would now
roll off the assembly line at the end of the year. The timing of
the maiden flight will be announced after that, he added.
The spokesman did not give a reason for the delay but people
familiar with the matter had told Reuters in May there were
delays in the final assembly process.
The sources had also said the maiden flight had been
postponed to the first half of 2016, with deliveries scheduled
for 2018 slipping to as late as 2020.
Further delays will make it harder for the plane to make an
impact beyond its home market, industry analysts say.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Writing
by Siva Govindasamy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)