SHANGHAI May 22 China and Russia on Monday
completed the formal registration of a joint venture to build a
proposed wide-body jet, kickstarting the full-scale development
of a programme that ultimately aims to compete with Boeing
and Airbus.
State planemakers Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China
(COMAC) and Russia's United Aircraft Corp (UAC) said
at a ceremony in Shanghai the JV would aim to build a
"competitive long range wide-body commercial aircraft".
The two firms first announced the twin-aisle jet programme
in 2014 but the project has so far been slow to materialise.
In November, the firms said they had set up a joint venture
in Shanghai and unveiled a mock-up of the wide-body jet, based
around a basic version that would seat 280 and have a range of
up to 12,000 kilometres (7,500 miles).
