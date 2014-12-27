* China's total trade to grow 3.5 pct in 2015
* Current official target at 7.5 pct for year
* Outward investment could pull even with inward
* Chinese property slide will continue in 2015- CASS
SHANGHAI, Dec 27 China's trade will grow 3.5
percent in 2014, implying the country will fall short of a
current 7.5 percent official growth target, according to a
report on the Ministry of Commerce's website that was
subsequently revised to remove the numbers.
The initial version of the report published on the website on
Saturday, which quoted Minister of Commerce Gao Hucheng, was
replaced with a new version that had identical wording but with
all the numbers and percentages removed.
The Commerce Ministry did not answer calls requesting
comment on the reason for the change.
China's trade figures have repeatedly fallen short of
expectations in the second half of this year, providing more
evidence that China's economy may be facing a sharper slowdown.
Foreign direct investment will amount to $120 billion for
the year, the earlier version of Ministry of Commerce report
said, in line with official forecasts. The earlier version of
the report also said outward non-financial investment from China
could also come in around the same level.
That would mark the first time outward flows have pulled
even with inward investment flows in China, and would imply a
major surge in outward investment in December given that the
current accumulated level stands slightly below $90 billion.
The earlier version of the report also predicted that retail
sales growth would come in at 12 percent for 2014, in line with
the current average growth rate.
In a separate report, the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences
predicted that real estate prices in Chinese cities would
continue to slide in 2015, with third- and fourth-tier cities
hit hardest. But it said the market would have a soft landing as
local governments take action to provide further policy support
to the market.
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney and William Zhang. Editing by Jane
Merriman)