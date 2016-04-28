(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
* tmsnrt.rs/26wCjl4
* tmsnrt.rs/26wFIAm
* tmsnrt.rs/1NCvVCH
By Andy Home
LONDON, April 28 Everyone's talking about
Chinese speculators.
This year has seen an unprecedented surge of trading volumes
and open interest in Chinese markets as institutional and retail
investors pour money into commodities.
Both the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) and the Dalian
Exchange are upping margin requirements and transaction fees to
try and calm overheating contracts such as steel rebar and iron
ore.
The stampede appears to have been halted with both prices
and trading activity losing some of their recent froth.
But the current trading frenzy shouldn't distract from the
growing global influence of China's domestic commodity
exchanges.
In a market such as nickel the dramatic rise of the ShFE is
exerting an increasingly powerful gravitational pull on physical
units, causing ripples through the global refined metal supply
chain.
Graphic on ShFE nickel price, volumes and open interest:
tmsnrt.rs/26wCjl4
UP, UP AND AWAY
The ShFE launched its nickel contract in March last year,
since when volumes and open interest have grown dramatically.
The contract hasn't been totally immune from the
cross-commodities feeding frenzy of the last few weeks but
activity has been on a fast upwards curve ever since the day of
launch.
Volumes already regularly exceed those on the London Metal
Exchange (LME), which has dominated wholesale nickel trading for
many, many years.
In March, for example, the ShFE contract traded around 10.76
million tonnes for nickel, even factoring in Chinese exchanges'
habit of counting both sides of a transaction in their volume
figures.
On the LME, where volume figures are inflated by the
exchange's complex spread structure, headline activity amounted
to 10.50 million tonnes.
The Shanghai nickel contract has also seen a steady build in
market open interest, currently just over 707,000 tonnes.
That's still some way short of the LME's 1.96 million tonnes
but it's noticeable that the Shanghai nickel contract hasn't
seen the wild swings in open interest that have characterised
some of the most frothy commodity contracts in China in recent
weeks.
The take-away is that although Shanghai nickel may be prone
to the same day-trading investment crowd flooding other local
markets, its success is founded on bigger, more institutional
players who are prepared to hold positions for longer.
Graphic on China's Imports of Russian nickel:
tmsnrt.rs/26wFIAm
FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE
Indeed, so quickly did trading activity explode into life
that the ShFE nickel contract almost immediately ran into
trouble in the form of a squeeze on shorts on the July 2015
contract.
The problem was that there were insufficient stocks of the
six Chinese good delivery brands to satisfy short position
holders looking to settle their positions with physical metal.
So the exchange allowed the delivery of three brands of
Russian nickel produced by Norilsk Nickel.
And in doing so, it altered both flows and stocks of refined
nickel around the world.
Because Russian metal has been flooding into China ever
since. Imports from Russia jumped from 75,000 tonnes in 2014 to
194,000 tonnes in 2015 and were running at an annualised 295,000
tonnes in the first quarter of 2016.
Chinese imports of refined nickel have always included some
Russian material but this typically accounted for between 45-55
percent of the total.
That ratio jumped to 64 percent last year and further to 68
percent in the first quarter of this year and that in the
context of sharply higher overall import volumes.
Some of that metal has gone into ShFE-registered warehouses,
where stocks have been trending ever higher. They currently
stand at just over 80,000 tonnes.
More has disappeared into off-market obscurity. David
Wilson, analyst at Citi, estimates that there is somewhere like
250,000-300,000 tonnes of metal in bonded warehouse and mainland
non-exchange storage. ("Nickel - More Funds than Fundamentals",
April 26, 2016)
Much of it is tied into one form or another of financing
deal. This is nothing new. Nickel has long been a favoured
collateral commodity because of its relatively high value.
But it's a moot question as to whether a local exchange
delivery option has given the financing business an extra fillip
by affording lenders on the mainland an added level of security.
Graphic on LME nickel stocks: tmsnrt.rs/1NCvVCH
SHIFTING SHAPE
The Shanghai contract's gravitational pull on Russian nickel
is altering both the composition of LME stocks and the physical
market premium structure.
Norilsk is the world's largest producer of full-plate
cathode, a form of nickel that has historically accounted for
almost all registered LME nickel inventory.
This is because full-plate has also historically been the
cheapest form of refined nickel. It is too bulky for many
manufacturers and needs to be cut into more manageable shape
prior to usage, trading therefore at a discount to cut cathode
and briquettes.
However, having once accounted consistently for over 90
percent of LME stocks, full plate inventory now represents just
over 40 percent.
And it's noticeable that the decline, which has been running
since the middle of 2012, has appreciably accelerated over the
last six months or so.
The LME contract, it seems, is subtly shifting delivery
shape. The largest component of exchange-registered stocks is
now bagged briquettes.
And the physical market is also shifting shape, quite
literally, in favour of Russian full-plate metal.
Red-hot demand for Shanghai arbitrage and physical delivery
to China has translated into Russian full-plate trading at
higher premiums than other forms of nickel despite the
previously imbedded discount for cutting.
LME broker Triland Metals, for example, noted in its April
20 weekly physical premium report that Russian full-plate was
trading at $40 over LME cash prices in the Belgian port of
Antwerp, while briquettes were offered at $5-10 in Asian
locations.
This is an inversion of past physical trading patterns and
it is being driven by the startlingly fast rise of Shanghai as a
nickel trading centre.
A TALE OF TWO CITIES
Right now, there is no reason why the ShFE and LME contracts
can't coexist as Chinese domestic and international
market-places respectively.
Indeed, the growth of trading in Shanghai may prove
beneficial to London as the new Chinese contract stimulates both
paper and physical arbitrage.
The future is less certain.
Beijing has made no secret of its longer-term ambitions to
become a price-maker rather than price-taker of commodities such
as base metals.
Will it allow exchanges such as ShFE to open up to
international markets or will it favour the sort of connector
model being pioneered in the stocks-trading space by Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing, which now owns the LME?
Answers on a postcard.
What is not in doubt, though, is the steady rise of
contracts such as Shanghai nickel, which is not only starting to
influence pricing but changing the physical shape of the market
as it does so.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)