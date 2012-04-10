(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* March imports 5.55 mln bpd, +8.7 pct on yr; -7.2 pct on
mth
* Q1 imports +11.4 pct on yr
BEIJING, April 10 China's March imports of crude
oil rose 8.7 percent on the year to 5.55 million barrels per day
(bpd), off the previous month's record, but still at their third
highest ever, data showed, as refiners built stocks while
scaling back operations.
Demand growth in China, the world's No.2 oil consumer and
crude buyer, is one of the biggest drivers of global crude
markets.
The March figure reflects mostly cargoes booked in the first
half of February before the price of crude spiked to near
$110, as Chinese refineries replenished stocks in the first few
months of the year.
China imported a record 5.98 million bpd of crude in
February, with surging volumes from Saudi Arabia and other major
producers compensating for a sharp decline in shipments from
Iran caused by a pricing dispute.
For the first quarter, crude imports rose 11.4 percent on
the year to 5.66 million bpd, a pace much stronger than the rise
of 6 percent for all of 2011, as oil firms started new crude
processing units and more new tanks were built to store oil.
The high imports may suggest China was building up crude
inventories because refineries were expected to have cut crude
runs last month.
China's top oil refiners were expected to have scaled back
production in March to the lowest in 31 months, hit by poor
margins, a Reuters poll showed in early March.
Many plants have sunk deeper into the red since the second
half of February as government-set retail prices of fuel lagged
the rally of nearly 10 percent in benchmark crude prices.
To help trim refiners' losses, Beijing raised gasoline and
diesel prices by 6 to 7 percent on March 20, the second hike
this year that took fuel prices to a record high.
China is expected to release refinery production data on
Friday.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Judy Hua; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)