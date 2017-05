BEIJING May 11 China's Dalian Commodity Exchange says it has revised its risk management rules and will start imposing trading limits from Wednesday.

The exchange will set a maximum open interest limit for the trading of a single contract in a certain period, excluding trading for hedging purposes, it said on its website.

The trading limit will vary in terms of products, contracts and investors, it said. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk, editing by David Evans)