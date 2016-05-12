BEIJING May 12 China's Dalian Commodity
Exchange said it will restore full transaction fees on soybean
meal, corn starch, palm oil, and soybean oil futures positions
that are opened and closed on the same day.
The exchange will discontinue the 50 percent transaction fee
discount currently applied to intraday trading of the four
commodities, starting from May 16, the exchange said in a
posting on its website on Thursday.
The Exchange will charge a transaction fee of 1.5 yuan per
lot on intraday opening and closing of soybean meal and corn
starch futures contracts. A fee of 2.5 yuan per lot will be
charged for palm oil and soybean oil contracts, it said.
(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk, editing by David Evans)