SHANGHAI Jan 5 China has published draft rules
to allow foreign investors to trade in some of the country's
commodities futures, potentially paving the way for an imminent
opening of a booming market as Beijing looks to increase its
sway on global commodity pricing.
China is the top global consumer of raw materials and has
some of the most liquid commodities futures markets. Although
trading firms around the world are eager to access the country's
commodity exchanges, state restrictions on foreign participation
and currency flows have prevented the contracts from gaining
global prominence.
The draft guidelines, issued by the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Dec. 31, cover increasing the
number of futures contracts open to foreign investors, as well
as operational procedures and cross-border legal supervision.
The CSRC said the Shanghai Futures Exchange's crude oil
futures would be the first contract qualified foreign investors
would be able to trade, adding that they could participate via
approved overseas or local brokerages. They may also apply for
direct trading licences with the bourse.
The commission did not give details on other domestic
futures contracts that would be open to overseas players. It
approved the launch of the long-awaited crude oil futures
contract last month.
The pubic has been given until Jan. 31 to send feedback on
the draft regulations.
At present, foreign companies have limited access to China's
booming commodities markets. Companies are only allowed to trade
via brokers after setting up a locally registered non-financial
unit, which requires a hefty amount of registered capital.
The lack of institutional investors has led to China's
futures markets being largely dominated by retail investors,
making it prone to speculative trading.
Analysts said the move to bring in foreign players,
especially institutional investors, would help develop the
sector and usher in international practices.
China is cautiously opening up its economy to market forces
and liberalising its financial markets.
Part of that effort saw the creation of the Shanghai free
trade zone and the launch of the Shanghai Gold Exchange's
international bourse, allowing foreigners for the first time to
directly invest in the country's gold market using offshore
yuan.
China also opened up its equity markets in a landmark
trading link with Hong Kong in mid-November, which gives foreign
and Chinese retail investors unprecedented access to each of the
two exchanges.
(Reporting by Fayen Wong; Editing by Joseph Radford)