SHANGHAI/BEIJING Oct 9 The promise of
risk-free, double-digit returns made the "Daily Golden Jewel"
investment offered by an obscure commodities exchange in China
hard to resist. Advertisements on Chinese state TV implied
government backing.
Now Beijing faces a political headache after the Fanya Metal
Exchange in southwest China said it cannot pay investors their
principle. Just as Beijing is scrambling to restore foreign
investment confidence in its major markets following a
tumultuous summer, its own citizens have hit the streets in
protest, underlining the dangers that lurk in China's byzantine
financial system.
The exchange in rare metals has become the focus of wrath
by Chinese investors who feel duped by an investment they
thought was state backed - an assumption that is not rare in a
country where the lines between private and public enterprise
are often blurred.
"We just hope the government can face up to this problem,"
said a 35-year-old man surnamed Wang, who said he had invested
500,000 yuan ($79,000) in the product. He was among about 150
protesters in front of the Shanghai office of China's banking
regulator. Similar demonstrations have been held in recent weeks
in Beijing and Shanghai.
"President Xi and Premier Li said we should build our 'China
Dream', but now even our basic rights, our property rights,
can't be protected. How can we achieve the 'China Dream?'" said
the man, referring to the leadership's slogan that adorns
propoganda posters nationwide.
Fanya did not return calls requesting comment.
The exchange, regulated by the local government in Yunnan
province, trades 14 minor and rare metals and offered a range of
investment products based on the metal stored in its warehouses.
The "Daily Golden Jewel" investment promised annualised
returns as high as 13.7 percent and the right to withdraw funds
at anytime. Fanya guaranteed the product, which was based on
rising metal prices and interest earned on financing deals.
But in July, the exchange said it had experienced liquidity
problems since April after investors tried to withdraw their
holdings. Demand for the metals has been falling this year and
Fanya's warehouses are now bulging with stock. It holds more
than 19,000 tonnes of bismuth - used in alloys, flame
retardants, castings among others - enough to meet global annual
consumption more than twice over according to 2012 figures.
Fanya has said 80,000 investors are involved and the
outstanding investment was 36 billion yuan ($5.7 billion).
This is not the first time defaults on so-called wealth
management products and similar investments - marketed by banks
but often backed by high-risk or speculative projects - have
sparked protests in China. Investors often assume that banks or
the government will cover any investment losses, leading
to conflicts when banks baulk.
It is unusual though for investors to protest in Beijing and
Shanghai in front of government offices, such as the securities
regulator - the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC).
Many investors cited apparent support from Yunnan government
officials and major commercial banks as a key reason they
invested.
"The ad was playing on China Central Television for a
month in 2014," said one Shanghai retiree investor, who declined
to give his name, referring to the state broadcaster.
"Our losses are not only in money but also in our trust
in local governments like the one in Yunnan," added
another investor surnamed Fang.
The Fanya exchange describes itself as government-backed and
government regulated. Its website also provides examples of
government support for the exchange, including a note that it is
a "cooperation enterprise" of the National Bureau of Statistics.
The investor protests started in Yunnan and spread to
Beijing and Shanghai after efforts to be heard through official
channels were frustrated. While Beijing sees all public protests
as potentially destabilising, it treats them differently
depending on their issue. It would crack down quickly and
decisively on any that smacked of overt opposition to one-party
rule.
A complaint filed with Yunnan's finance authorities was
rebuffed in August, a copy of the decision shows. Police in
different jurisdictions accepted the case but there has been no
follow-up, two investors said.
Lawyers say the chances of successfully suing the exchange
are low, so they are reluctant to take on the case, one investor
said.
"If we sue by civil law, it will be difficult for us to
get back the money. But when we try to sue through the
criminal system, we are not even accepted," said a 36-year-old
woman from Shanghai, who declined to give her name.
Anne Stevenson-Yang, research director at J Capital
Research, said in many cases investors assume a product is
government guaranteed/backed and so they fail to read the fine
print.
"There are very few that are explicitly guaranteed and for
which the issuing bank would indisputably have to pay. So
instead we get a push and pull that essentially satisfies no
one," she said. "That the government cannot fully dimension the
problem is the key issue creating policy paralysis."
LOSING TRUST
In August, investors tracked down and apprehended
Fanya chairman Shan at a Shanghai hotel and handed him over
to police, according to media reports. He was later released.
On Sept 24, Fanya blamed the liquidity problems on
fluctuations in stock and commodity markets and regulatory
changes and said some media had deliberately incited panic among
investors. It has proposed selling its stocks of six metals
listed on the exchange to resolve the crisis.
That may not satisfy all investors.
"We want not only our principal and interest income back, as
well as a judgment and punishment of the culprits," said the
36-year-old Shanghai investor. "The officials who neglected
their duty, the financial criminals, even some collusion between
government and business, should all be investigated and
punished."
