UPDATE 2-Swiss voters embrace shift to renewable energy
* New law subsidises renewable energy, bans new nuclear plants
BEIJING, April 14 China's Dalian Commodity Exchange will adjust the trading limit on some futures contracts, including coking coal and coke, the bourse said on Thursday.
The new trading limit for coking coal and coke products contracts will be set at a 6 percent move in either direction, it said in a statement.
The minimum margin for these products contracts will be set at 8 percent. All the adjustments are effective on April 18. (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Ed Davies)
* New law subsidises renewable energy, bans new nuclear plants
TUNIS, May 21 Tunisian protesters demanding jobs and a share in energy wealth have closed down another oil pumping station in defiance of government efforts to protect oil and gasfields with troops and negotiate an end to unrest.