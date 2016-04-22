BEIJING, April 22 China's Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange will raise the trading limit and margin on some futures contracts, including cotton, thermal coal, and rapeseed meal, effective on April 26, the bourse said on Friday.

The new trading limit for cotton contracts will be raised to 5 percent from the current 4 percent move in either direction. The trading margin will be set at 7 percent compared with the current 5 percent, it said in a statement.

For the thermal coal and rapeseed meal contracts, the new trading limit will be raised to 5 percent from the current 4 percent move in either direction. The trading margin will be raised to 6 percent from the current 5 percent, according to the statement.

(Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)