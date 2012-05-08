SINGAPORE, May 8 The Shanghai Futures Exchange plans to inaugurate a silver futures contract on May 10 that will be the exchange's second precious metals product after gold futures. Following is a list of commodity futures trading on China's three futures exchanges and details of the contracts: Minimal Daily Lot size Commission*** margin limit* (pct) (pct) SHANGHAI (pct unless FUTURES otherwise EXCHANGE indicated) Copper 5 3 5 tonnes 0.008 - 0.01 Aluminium 5 3 5 tonnes 4 yuan/lot - 5 yuan/lot Zinc 5 4 5 tonnes 4 yuan/lot - 8 yuan/lot Lead 8 5 25 tonnes 0.005 - 0.01 Gold 7 5 1 kg 20 yuan/lot - 30 yuan/lot Silver 7**** 5** 15 kg 0.008 Rebar 7 5 10 tonnes 0.005 - 0.006 Wire rod 7 5 10 tonnes 0.005 - 0.01 Rubber 5 3 10 tonnes 0.005 - 0.01/0.015 Fuel oil 8 5 50 tonnes 0.0035 - 0.005 DALIAN (yuan/lot, COMMODITY unless otherwise EXCHANGE indicated) Corn 5 4 10 tonnes 1.5 - 2 Soybean No.1 5 4 10 tonnes 2 - 4 Soybean No.2 5 4 10 tonnes 2 - 4 Soybean meal 5 4 10 tonnes 2 -3 Soybean oil 5 4 10 tonnes 3.5 - 4 Palm oil 5 4 10 tonnes 3.5 - 4 LLDPE 5 4 5 tonnes 3.5 - 4 PVC 5 4 5 tonnes 3.5 - 4 Coke 5 4 100 0.008 pct - 0.01 tonnes pct ZHENGZHOU (yuan/lot) COMMODITY EXCHANGE Hard white 5 3 10 tonnes 1.6 - 2 wheat Common wheat 5 4 50 tonnes 8 - 10 Cotton 5 4 5 tonnes 4.8 - 6 Sugar 6 4 10 tonnes 3.2 - 4 PTA 6 4 5 tonnes 3.2 - 4 Rapeseed oil 5 4 5 tonnes 1.6 - 2 Early rice 5 3 10 tonnes 1.6 - 2 Methanol 6 4 50 tonnes 8 - 10 Notes: * The daily trading limit is based on the settlement in the previous trading session. ** The initial daily trading limit on silver futures is set at 7 percent, and the limit on the first day at 14 percent. *** Commissions on futures contracts traded at the three exchanges, except silver, will be cut on June 1. The new commissions are indicated before the dash. **** The margin requirement at the launch of the silver contract is set at 10 percent. Sources: Shanghai Futures Exchange (www.shfe.com.cn), Dalian Commodity Exchange (www.dce.com.cn), Zhenzhou Commodity Exchange (www.czce.com.cn) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Michael Watson)