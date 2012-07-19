* Iron ore, copper markets may see surplus supply in 2013
* Slower growth puts miners' expansion plans at risk
* Resource demand falls $10 bln if GDP growth slows 1 pct
point
By Manolo Serapio Jr and Fayen Wong
SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI, July 19 Slowing Chinese
growth could create a global surplus of copper and iron ore
supplies in 2013, hurting mining giants that may also find
future demand for raw materials expanding more slowly than the
economy as China reduces its dependency on infrastructure
spending.
China is the world's second biggest economy, using the most
copper, aluminium, iron ore, steel and coal and the
second-largest consumer of oil. Chinese demand has fuelled
commodity market rallies for a decade and created a bonanza for
many of the countries and companies that supply it.
But after almost a decade of growing at about 10 percent a
year, the economy is slowing, reined in by softening domestic
demand and the financial and economic woes of its top two
trading partners, the European Union and the United States.
Gauging the extent of the slowdown is crucial for the miners
and producers whose expansion plans depend on China soaking up
additional supplies.
For every percentage point China's economic growth rate
slows, the value of its industrial commodity demand falls by
about $10 billion, according to Reuters calculations based on
GDP and consumption growth over the last six years.
The calculations do not factor in changes in inventories.
BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner, and
rivals such as Rio Tinto are already feeling the
pain from falling iron ore prices due to slackening Chinese
demand. Prices will fall more if supply exceeds demand.
"We are expecting a supply glut from 2013 due to slower
demand increase in China and more supply from Australian
suppliers driven by huge investments during the past two years,"
said Daiwa Capital Markets analyst Jiro Iokibe.
Daiwa is one of a growing number of analysts forecasting a
surplus next year, a little earlier than the previous consensus
for a surplus to develop in 2014.
Benchmark iron ore prices are at around $128
on Thursday, the lowest since November 2011 and down over a
quarter f r om a year-ago as Chinese steel mills cut stocks of
their raw material.
The price is still nearly four times the production cost for
miners in Australia, who continue with aggressive spending to
build capacity.
"Global miners have yet to adjust to the overcapacity and
are still rushing to sell into China because they are still able
to profit at current levels," said Helen Lau, senior commodities
analyst at brokerage UO B -Kay Hian.
Rio said this week sales of its iron ore fell slightly short
of its flat June quarter output, and is still planning to spend
$3.7 billion on expanding its Australian capacity by another 25
percent.
BHP also posted strong growth in iron ore production in the
June quarter, and said it expects to lift Australian iron ore
output by 5 percent in the 2013 financial year despite the risks
of weakening Chinese demand.
China's slowing consumption will also throw copper markets
into surplus next year, a Reuters polls showed.
The mean estimate from analysts polled was for a tiny
surplus of 9,000 tonnes, but that could widen further if Chinese
growth disappoints this year.
China consumes around 7.6 million tonnes of refined copper
annually, and every percentage point less growth equates to
around 64,000 tonnes less demand.
WHITE KNIGHT NO MORE
At 7.6 percent, China's GDP growth in the second quarter was
its weakest in over three years and prospects for the rest of
the year are unclear. The government target for 2012 is 7.5
percent, after registering expansion of 9.2 percent in 2011.
A one percent slower growth rate equates to 80,000 barrels
per day (bpd) less oil demand, as well as about 22 million
tonnes less coal. That is 15 very large crude carriers of oil,
and over 200 typical shipments of coal.
While those declines are small compared to China's total
demand -- it consumed around 9.5 million bpd of crude in the
first six months of the year and coal demand was over 3 billion
tonnes in 2011 -- they have the potential to make a big
difference to the physical markets which set benchmark prices.
China burns coal for about 80 percent of its power
generation, and buyers are deferring or defaulting on purchases
as industrial output growth slows. Declining demand combined
with strong output has pushed global prices to two-year lows.
"China is no longer the white knight for commodities, at
least in the very short term," said Vishnu Varathan, market
economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank, adding that weak property
and construction sectors could slow the economy further.
LESS IS NOW MORE
China is becoming less dependent each year on raw material
consumption to fuel growth as its economy develops.
The volume of commodities China consumed in relation to GDP
peaked in 2003-2005 when the economy was booming on strong
exports and huge infrastructure spending, said Henry Liu, chief
commodities analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
"But as Beijing remodels its economy to be less investment
intensive and more consumption-orientated, there will not be a
repeat of that boom in the foreseeable future," he said.
For every $1,000 of GDP, China consumed 135 kilograms of
iron ore last year, down from 236 kg in 2006. Energy efficiency
has also improved, with oil demand per $1,000 of GDP falling to
under half a barrel in 2011 from over one barrel in 2005.
China has previously taken advantage of a decline in
commodity prices to build stockpiles, so a softening in the
markets triggered by a flagging global economy may whet China's
appetite. That, in turn, would cushion the impact on prices of
the slowdown.
What is clear, however, is that there will be no return to
China's 2008-2009 stimulus-inspired commodities shopping spree.
"When enough bridges, railways, highways, and basic urban
infrastructure have been built around each person, it will be
difficult to keep finding more things to build," Credit Suisse
analyst Trina Chen said in a report.