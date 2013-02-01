BEIJING Feb 1 China needs supplies from both
international and domestic markets to secure its grain needs and
there is no room for policies that would effectively block
imports, the country's top agriculture official said on Friday.
Chen Xiwen, director of the Chinese Communist Party's top
policy making body for rural affairs, made the comment at a news
conference a day after the government published its "number one
document" that lays out policy priorities for the year ahead.
The document listed grain security and farm product supply
as leading priorities, with China seeking to boost production as
it urbanises and industrialises.
State owned commodity trading companies are still waiting
for China to announce its import quotas for the year.
The relocation to the cities of more than 200 million
migrant workers has slashed the rural workforce and boosted food
demand, leading to a growing dependence on imports.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Writing by Nick Edwards; Editing
by Ed Davies)