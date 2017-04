SHANGHAI, June 8 China imported 128.7 million tonnes of crude oil in the first five months of the year, up 11.1 percent from a year ago, customs data showed on Sunday.

Iron ore imports from January to May rose 19 percent on the year to 382.66 million tonnes, while copper arrivals rose 33.6 percent to 2.16 million tonnes in the same period.

Customs data did not give import figures for the month of May.

