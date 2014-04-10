* Copper, iron ore see double-digit month-on-month growth in
March
* Increases reflected in rising inventories, demand still
weak
* March crude oil shipments tempered by rising stocks
By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI, April 10 China's imports of iron ore
and copper soared in March from the previous month in
anticipation of higher seasonal demand in the world's top metals
consumer, though crude oil shipments dropped after three months
of high inbound volumes.
The double-digit monthly gains in iron ore and copper
shipments came even as China posted weak trade data, raising
doubts whether the high commodity import levels are sustainable
and reinforcing forecasts that the world's second-largest
economy has slowed notably at the start of 2014.
Iron ore imports were up 19.4 percent over the first quarter
as a whole, while copper rose by 37 percent over the period, but
analysts suggested the dramatic surges did not reflect
underlying demand.
"The overall strength in Q1 commodity imports masked muted
downstream demand, and China will need to chew through stock
overhangs as the economy recovers gradually," said Sijin Cheng,
analyst with Barclays Capital, in an emailed note.
China's exports unexpectedly fell for the second straight
month in March and import growth dropped sharply, customs data
showed on Thursday.
Hopes of a major stimulus package from the central
government to counter the slowdown were dashed by Premier Li
Keqiang at an investment forum in the southern island of Hainan
on Thursday.
As part of Beijing's efforts to restructure its economy and
push financial reforms, Beijing has vowed to tackle overcapacity
in heavy industries by pledging tougher credit conditions and
environmental protection measures, a move seen curbing demand
growth for metals this year.
Still, the second quarter is traditionally the brisk
consumption season for industrial commodities, as construction
activities pick up and export orders rise, encouraging buyers to
take on additional cargoes.
China's iron ore imports rebounded in March to 73.96 million
tonnes, up 21 percent from a 13-month low the previous month,
boosted by rising steel production, increasing supplies of
overseas iron ore and falling prices. It defied longstanding
concerns about the health of the domestic steel market.
Copper imports also rose 10.8 percent to 420,000 tonnes in
March from February, and the resilience of imports could support
global prices which fell about 5 percent last month, the
sharpest decline since June.
However, analysts said the increase, which was expected, was
tempered by poor arbitrage ratios, which has cut demand for
financing imports.
CRUDE OIL, SOY DECLINE
China's crude oil imports in March fell to a five-month low,
dropping to less than 6 million barrels per day (bpd), though
the figure was up 2 percent from a year ago as state-oil firms
started up larger term contracts with suppliers such as Iraq and
Russia.
Real demand in the world's top energy consumer was softer
than expected as oil product inventories surged over the
December-February period.
"With January-February refinery throughput down 2 percent
year on year, crude imports flowed into commercial storage, and
China may have built strategic storage as well," said Cheng of
Barclays.
Imports of soy inched down slightly to 4.62 million tonnes
in March from 4.808 million tonnes in the previous month as
negative processing margins and tightening credit prompted the
world's top buyer to cut purchases, and analysts expect imports
to decline further in April.
"The crush margin for imported beans collapsed starting in
February and has been negative for over a month now," said Ivan
Szpakowsky, analyst with Citigroup, in an emailed note.
Trade sources have said that Chinese importers have
defaulted on at least 500,000 tonnes of U.S. and Brazilian
cargoes, with credit unavailable as a result of sustained
crushing losses, and this could also have an impact on orders
later in the year.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)