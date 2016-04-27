By Ruby Lian and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, April 27 A surge of volatility in
China's once placid commodities futures markets has rattled
industrial players who use them for hedging, with some taking
losses or cutting exposure, driven out by a flood of speculative
money from hedge funds and retail investors.
A herd of financial investors charged into commodities
futures markets this year, throwing money into iron ore, rebar,
cotton, and even egg futures, causing rapid spikes and leading
many to warn of similarities with last year's boom and bust in
Chinese stocks.
Rebar futures, for example, are up more than 50 percent so
far in 2016 after six straight years of losses, and on Thursday
last week the turnover for a single contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was worth nearly 50 percent more than
the total value traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange that day.
On some days trade in iron ore futures, which are up 57
percent this year on the Dalian Commodity Exchange,
exceeded China's total imports for 2015.
Concerned about the impact, the major exchanges have already
moved to curb these speculative flows by increasing the cost of
trading, with Dalian announcing on Wednesday its fourth increase
in a week on transaction fees for coking coal and coke futures.
But the market frenzy has already made it too risky for some
industrial companies to use the futures markets to even out
price fluctuations.
"Many steel mills have lost a lot of money as they didn't
expect the spike in futures and took short positions at the end
of last year," said an executive at a state-owned steel mill.
"Mills can't afford big volatilities. We have decided to get
out of the futures market for now," he said, adding that some of
his peers had also cut their exposure to the market.
Some analysts speculated the surge was prompted by China's
improved economic performance in the first quarter, combined
with plans for more infrastructure investment.
Others argued that commodities futures were the only place
speculators - mostly hedge funds accompanied by a swarm of small
retail players - saw the possibility of making quick money,
given weakness in stocks, bonds and housing markets.
By the end of February, assets under management by futures
companies grew sevenfold from a year ago, to 142.1 billion yuan
($21.9 billion), the Securities Times reported on Tuesday,
citing a senior official at the China Securities Regulatory
Commission.
($1 = 6.4888 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Additional reporting by Samuel Shen and the Shanghai Newsroom;
Editing by Gavin Maguire and Will Waterman)