* China lets about 100 more firms trade overseas derivatives
* Fuel derivatives most likely to be of use to the firms
* Bank source says takes at least 6 months training to trade
* High-profile past losses will deter some from the risks
By Polly Yam and Chen Aizhu
HONG KONG/BEIJING, May 12 Chastened by several
high-profile calamities in the recent past, many of the state
companies China has freed to trade overseas derivatives will be
sitting on their hands, put off by the risks or a lack of
expertise.
Last week China's State-owned Assets Supervision and
Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC) said
roughly 100 more companies could trade in overseas futures,
swaps and options markets without prior approval, on top of the
31 state-owned firms previously authorised.
That will allow such companies to be more efficient by
hedging their exposure to changing commodity prices and will
also give China more clout in global markets, particularly in
oil, gas, coal and metals.
Of the newly empowered companies, 23 are in the energy
business or are heavy users of fuels and coal, and there are
also five steel companies, two nickel and copper miners and
several base metals users.
There are also a couple of agricultural commodities firms,
and some shippers might also want to trade freight forward
agreements (FFA) to lock in profits, industry sources said.
Some companies are already looking to take advantage of the
new opportunities.
China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina), which imports
about 200,000 barrels of crude oil a day without hedging, was
seeking approval from its board of directors to start trading
overseas derivatives, a company source said.
"Now that we are qualified, we do want to use the
derivatives to control price risks," the source said.
A spokesman at Baosteel Group, China's top steelmaker, also
said the company would explore hedging.
RISKY BUSINESS
Others see a need, but are not ready.
Power company China Huadian has set up a new division to
start importing natural gas and would need to hedge, but the
company currently did not have a team for the imports yet, a
company source said.
A source at a Western bank that has trained Chinese clients
to trade metals futures said it would take at least six months
to teach staff and understand the risks.
There is no shortage of local examples to illustrate the
risks.
State-owned Chinese investment company CITIC Group
made mark-to-market losses of nearly $2 billion in 2008 on
foreign exchange positions to hedge currency exposure, while
commodity buyer the State Reserves Bureau lost more than 900
million yuan ($145 million) on short copper positions in 2005.
Air China , China National Aviation
Fuel, and shipper China Cosco Holdings, also suffered heavy
losses on derivatives.
The head of futures at a central government-owned company
said Beijing had acted in response to rising demand for hedging,
but the newly enabled companies were aware of the risks and
would be cautious.
"Letting the companies do it doesn't mean they will.
Conducting the trade does not mean they will have problems, so
long as they just hedge physical materials," the person said.
A senior executive at one of the companies said approval was
only the first step, and the company would have "serious
discussions" before embarking on such business.
A spokesman for China National Cotton Reserves Corporation's
said top management had no plans as yet for overseas futures
trading, while executives at three Chinese airlines said their
companies had no plans to trade overseas derivatives.
Another executive at a large airline said Chinese airlines
and shipping companies had been badly burned in the late 2000s
on fuel hedging and had shied away from it since.
Persuading managers to experiment in an activity that could
be fatal to their careers could prove the biggest obstacle to
take-up, said a derivatives marketing manager with a European
bank.
"Without hedging, (making a loss) is the market's fault. But
if you make big losses because you've been hedging, it's your
fault."
($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Michelle Chen in HONG KONG, Niu
Shuping and Fang Yan in BEIJING, Brenda Goh and Ruby Lian in
SHANGHAI; Editing by Will Waterman)