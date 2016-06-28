* Steel, iron ore futures extend sharp gains
* Soymeal, soybeans lead agriculture commodities higher
* Expectations of improved liquidity to counter Brexit
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, June 28 Commodity futures in China from
steel to soymeal rallied on Tuesday, as investors bet on
countries bringing in measures to counter the shock to markets
and economies from Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Chinese steel futures jumped for a second day, while the
rally spread to other commodities.
"I think there is a fresh wave of speculation," said Yang
Zhijiang, an analyst at China Merchant Futures.
China's commodities markets had recently calmed after a
roller-coaster ride started in April, when soaring prices and
volumes prompted exchanges to curb speculative activity.
Yang said there were expectations that countries will boost
liquidity or take other steps to counter the impact of the
British vote.
South Korea's presidential Blue House said the government
plans to propose an extra budget of around 10 trillion won
($8.55 billion).
Other analysts pointed to better supply and demand, and
firmer markets overseas.
In the steel market, the most-traded rebar on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed up 2.5 percent at 2,265 yuan
($341) a tonne, after touching a seven-week high of 2,288 yuan.
The most-active iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange
climbed 4.4 percent to end at 419 yuan a tonne, after
also hitting a seven-week peak of 423 yuan.
Both contracts surged by their 6 percent ceiling on Monday,
following news of a planned restructuring by steelmakers
Baosteel Group and Wuhan Iron and Steel Group
, reflecting China's efforts to consolidate its
steel sector.
Chinese steel inventories dropped 1.4 percent to 8.84
million tonnes on June 24 from the prior week, said Argonaut
Securities analyst Helen Lau.
Inventories have fallen for the past five weeks, said Lau,
adding that the utilisation rate at China's blast furnaces is
also 9 percentage points below the same period last year.
"Against these low steel inventory and low utilization
rates, there is room for steel prices to increase in our view,
given that current steel prices are around 30 percent lower than
the same period last year," Lau said in a note.
Among agriculture commodities, Dalian soymeal rose
5.2 percent, while cotton and rapeseed meal -
both traded in Zhengzhou - advanced 4.1 percent and 5 percent,
respectively.
Dalian soybeans gained 2.9 percent after rising as
much as 3.5 percent intraday to the highest since September.
Dalian egg surged 2.6 percent and palm olein
climbed 2.7 percent.
Tha gains in Chinese-traded soybeans eclipsed Chicago soy
which hit a one-week high on forecasts of dry U.S. weather
and Chinese demand.
($1 = 1,170.0500 won)
($1 = 6.6495 Chinese yuan)
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ed
Davies)