* Rebar and iron ore among most-traded, hit 2-month highs
* Cotton surges 5 pct to highest since May 2014
* Nickel climbs 6 pct on worries over Philippine mine
closures
(Updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, July 4 Chinese commodities from nickel
to cotton surged on Monday on hopes Beijing will unleash more
stimulus to prop up a sluggish economy, brightening the outlook
for raw material demand.
An official survey on Friday pointed to China's weak
manufacturing sector in June with export orders and inventories
falling and factories shedding more workers.
"There are headwinds in the domestic market and exports and
for the government to achieve its macroeconomic targets they
need to focus on more stimulus in the second half of the year,"
said Helen Lau, an analyst at Argonaut Securities in Hong Kong.
"That will be good for commodity demand."
Chinese commodities have mostly outperformed stocks this
year as investors see more upside potential after a glut hit the
sector hard.
A rally in commodities in April caused prices and volumes to
soar and forced exchanges to step in to curb speculative
activity.
The gains also reflect a recovery in risk appetite among
Chinese investors as the immediate fallout from the British vote
to exit the European Union eases.
Rebar and iron ore, which hit the highest in two months,
were among the most-traded commodity futures.
Rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much
as 5.3 percent to 2,468 yuan ($370) a tonne and iron ore on the
Dalian Commodity Exchange advanced as much as 4.9
percent to 441.50 yuan per tonne.
Rebar closed 3.4 percent higher at 2,424 yuan and iron ore
ended up 4 percent at 438 yuan.
Both extended last week's gains that were spurred by low
steel inventory levels and efforts by Beijing to consolidate its
steel sector.
"The tight supply and expectation of more fiscal stimulus by
the government to shore up the economy may continue to boost
sentiment in both spot and futures market," said Lau.
Among other commodities, the most-traded cotton contract on
the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange rose by its maximum
allowed 5 percent to close at its highest since May 2014.
Shanghai nickel surged by its 6 percent upside
limit to the strongest since November and tin jumped as
much as 7.5 percent to the highest since last May.
Nickel was supported by worries about mine closures in the
Philippines as the country's new mining minister announced plans
to review all mines in the country, the biggest supplier of
nickel ore to China.
Other strong performers include Dalian soyoil and
Shanghai silver, which advanced by their 4 percent and
6 percent upside limit, respectively. Shanghai rubber
rose nearly 6 percent.
($1 = 6.6616 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)