* Broad-based falls from industrial metals to agriculture

* Soymeal slides as much as 5.7 pct, rapeseed meal down 5 pct

* China June services activity hits 11-month high

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, July 5 Chinese commodities futures dropped on Tuesday after big gains in the prior session, as investors pared back expectations for rapid stimulus measures to spur economic activity in the world's biggest consumer of many raw materials.

The falls were broad-based, from industrial metals to grains, as profit taking emerged after Monday's rally had lifted prices to multi-month highs. Globally traded commodities from oil to copper and gold also retreated along with Asian stocks.

The strength in China's services sector could help offset some of the weakness in its manufacturing activity, economists say, reducing the urgency for more stimulus.

Activity in China's services sector rose to an 11-month high in June, indicating that Beijing is making progress in rebalancing the world's No. 2 economy.

Countries were also likely wait for Britain to make the first move in terms of stimulating its economy after voting to leave the European Union, said Vishnu Varathan, senior economist at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

"A lot of the stimulus that might come through would probably do so with a bit of a lag primarily because a lot of the policymakers elsewhere don't want to jump the gun," he said.

"It's also unfortunate that the post-Brexit rally on stimulus hopes got stretched a bit too far so the correction is, to some extent, self-inflicted."

Futures linked to China's steel sector dropped, with rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange falling more than 4 percent at one point to 2,311 yuan ($347) a tonne.

Meanwhile, iron ore on the Dalian Commodity Exchange slipped as much as 2 percent after earlier touching a two-month high.

Coking coal and coke were down 2.4 percent and 3.1 percent at midday, respectively.

Soymeal led losses in agriculture, falling as much as 5.7 percent to 3,274 yuan a tonne on Dalian. The most-traded Dalian soymeal contract hit the highest since at least 2000 on July 1 following a bullish crop report in the United States.

Dalian soybeans dropped as much as 3.1 percent and rapeseed meal on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange tumbled by the 5 percent exchange-set maximum. Dalian corn slipped up to 3.5 percent.

Rainy weather over the July 4 holiday weekend in the United States also weighed on corn and soy prices, traders said. U.S. markets are still shut.

A rally in Chinese commodities in April soon turned into a rout after a surge in prices and volumes prompted exchanges to step in to curb speculative activity. ($1 = 6.6679 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)