BEIJING Dec 16 China's securities regulator
said on Friday it had approved the launch of options contracts
for white sugar and soymeal, which will be the first
agricultural derivatives products in the world's biggest
commodity market.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a
statement it had given the go ahead for Dalian Commodity
Exchange to list soymeal options and for Zhengzhou Commodity
Exchange to have white sugar options.
Dalian already has oil and oil seed futures, including
soybean, soybean meal, soybean oil and palm oil, and these
account for just under half of the trading volume in China's
agricultural futures.
