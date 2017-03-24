By Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton
| BEIJING, March 24
BEIJING, March 24 China's Dalian Commodity
Exchange said on Friday it is planning to add corn options as
its prepares to launch its first-ever options contract next
week.
Dalian will begin trading of soymeal options on March 31,
the first agricultural derivatives product from the world's
biggest commodity market.
"Provided the soymeal options are successfully launched, and
with approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission,
we will actively launch trading of corn options and subsequent
option products," the exchange said in an emailed statement.
The exchange declined to reveal when it is targeting rollout
of the products.
China is the world's second-largest consumer of corn and
corn futures on Dalian are the country's second-largest
agricultural product derivative market by volume.
Options give the holder the right to buy or sell a commodity
at a particular strike price and are widely used in Europe and
the United States by investors across commodities. Users range
from commercial hedgers such as farmers and oil drillers to
institutional and speculative investors.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by
Christian Schmollinger)