SHANGHAI, April 29 China's securities regulator said on Friday it has urged commodity futures exchanges to strengthen supervision and curb excessive speculation.

Although trading volume in the futures market has fallen in response to recent cooling measures, trading in some products are still over-heated, so the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will continue to guide the exchanges to take actions against speculation and illegal behaviors, CSRC said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Himani Sarkar)