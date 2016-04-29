SHANGHAI, April 29 China's securities regulator
said on Friday it has urged commodity futures exchanges to
strengthen supervision and curb excessive speculation.
Although trading volume in the futures market has fallen in
response to recent cooling measures, trading in some products
are still over-heated, so the China Securities Regulatory
Commission (CSRC) will continue to guide the exchanges to take
actions against speculation and illegal behaviors, CSRC said in
a statement on its website.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Himani
Sarkar)