HONG KONG Aug 28 China is trying to push its
two biggest aluminium businesses together as part of a planned
shake-up of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), industry sources
said, a move that would create the world's largest aluminium
maker.
Power company State Power Investment Corp (SPI) is in talks
to hive off its aluminium assets to Aluminum Corp of China
(Chinalco), allowing SPI to focus on power construction and
generation, three industry sources told Reuters.
The consolidation is shaping up as a test of Beijing's
ambitions to restructure its vast but underperforming
state-owned sector, particularly at a time of slowing economic
growth.
If successful it would be a fillip for reform, but slow
progress in what is seen as a relatively simple tie-up
underscores the problems China faces in more challenging SOE
consolidation, such as merging rivals in the same industry.
"Merging SOEs is going to be very difficult and will involve
a lot of problems that could cause damage to the harmony of
society," said Guo Chunqiao, a macroeconomic analyst at the
state-backed research firm Antaike, referring to potential job
losses.
SPI, which inherited the loss-making aluminium assets when
it was formed from the merger of two SOEs in June, wants to
abandon the sector, which is suffering from a supply glut, the
sources said.
Shifting the assets would boost Chinalco's capacity to more
than 7 million tonnes a year of primary metal, making it the
world's biggest producer, ahead of Russia's Rusal.
But while talks have been going on for the past two months,
progress has been slow, with one stumbling block being
Chinalco's reluctance to take over high-cost smelters, said a
source familiar with SPI.
China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission (SASAC), which manages SOEs on behalf of the central
government, was considering the issue and would back the move if
it did not dent Chinalco's profits, the sources said.
A Chinalco spokesman declined to comment on the issue, while
SPI was not immediately available for comment.
BROADER REFORM
China vowed in late 2013 to restructure its huge and
debt-ridden state sector and remove SOEs from competitive
sectors where private firms were being crowded out.
Total profits at central government-owned state firms fell
4.5 percent in the first seven months of the year to 1.005
trillion yuan ($157 billion) from the same period a year
earlier, according to Ministry of Finance data.
The move is expected to cut the total number of central
government-owned SOEs from 111 to around 40, say media reports,
and is aimed at eliminating duplication, waste and "cut-throat
competition" between firms with nearly identical business
structures.
However, the release of a reform masterplan has been
repeatedly delayed, with SASAC researcher Li Jin telling local
media this week it had to balance and coordinate "conflicts"
between government departments and enterprises.
Senior executives have said the masterplan could come
shortly.
"We have reason to believe that the central government will
issue policies related to state-owned enterprise reform soon,"
Dai Zhihao, the general manager of Baoshan Iron and Steel Corp
, told an investor briefing on Tuesday.
POTENTIAL MERGERS
While only two big SOE mergers have been announced so far
this year - SPI and the CRRC Group, which was formed from two
regional railway firms - rumours have swirled around every
sector that more are to come.
Chinalco, whose aluminium business is mostly managed by its
listed arm Chalco , has also been linked to
China Minmetals Corp.
Officials told Reuters in January that China's two biggest
nuclear reactor builders, China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) and
China General Nuclear Power Corp, were merger candidates,
although CNNC's chairman said it was not yet "on the agenda".
Media reports have also suggested China's two biggest coal
firms may be merged, while large steel enterprises like Baosteel
and Wuhan Iron and Steel could also be targeted.
A senior Baosteel official, however, has warned about the
risks of creating "huge monsters" in the sector, saying mergers
would only work if they were accompanied by capacity cuts.
Merger costs would also be very high, said Jiang Feitao of
the China Academy of Social Sciences, who studies the steel
sector.
"Only market-driven restructuring will improve the steel
sector's overall efficiency, and any strong administrative push
will not help," he said.
