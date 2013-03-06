(Corrects reference to steam coal in fourth paragraph)
By Judy Hua and Fayen Wong
BEIJING, March 6 China's imports of copper and
iron ore are set to have fallen in February as factories shut
for the Lunar New Year break and cyclones in Australia halted
ore shipments, but crude oil arrivals likely held at recent
strong levels.
Crude oil shipments, which hit the third-highest daily level
on record in January at 5.92 million barrels a day, are expected
to stay strong as refineries kept up high crude runs ahead of a
maintenance period, trade sources said.
Preliminary trade data for February will be released on
Friday, while industrial output for January and February is due
out on Saturday.
China, the world's second-largest oil consumer and top buyer
of copper, steam coal and iron ore, this week set its 2013
economic growth target at 7.5 percent -- a level which analysts
said would support a modest pickup in commodity demand this
year.
Still, market participants remain edgy about the impact of
Beijing's latest rounds of property curbs, which may lead to
higher downpayments on homes and increased mortgage rates by the
end of this month.
CRUDE OIL
China's crude oil imports, which have risen for three out of
four months since October, are expected stay strong as
refineries kept up high crude runs ahead of a maintenance
period, traders said.
The crude run ratio of refineries owned by Sinopec
and PetroChina was
above 88 percent by Feb. 21, slightly higher than two weeks
earlier, according to energy consultancy ICIS C1 energy.
China imported 5.92 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in
January, the third highest daily rate on record. Moves by the
government to raise retail prices at the end of February will
also help protect refiners' margins and encourage them to
maintain strong production rates in March.
COPPER
Refined copper shipments are expected to fall in February as
buyers scheduled fewer term shipments due to the week-long Lunar
New Year holiday, traders said.
Many Chinese factories stay shut for 2 to 3 weeks for the
holiday, but domestic smelters normally maintain production due
to the high costs of stopping operations. This leads to a
surplus in the domestic market and will have encouraged buyers
to cut import orders.
In a sign of weaker imports, stocks of refined copper at
Shanghai's bonded warehouses fell about nine percent from a
record of around one million tonnes in late January to about
910,000 tonnes by late February.
Arrivals of anode, refined metal, alloy and semi-finished
copper products rose 2.9 percent month-on-month to 350,958
tonnes in January.
IRON ORE, COAL
Iron ore deliveries are expected to post a second month of
decline in February, in part due to port closures by top
exporter Australia due to cyclone threats, with the Lunar New
Year holiday also slowing shipments.
Imports of the key steel-making ingredient posted a monthly
fall in January to 65 million tonnes, after surging to a record
high of 70.9 million tonnes in December.
Traders said coal shipments are set to drop for a second
month as import enthusiasm waned due to higher overseas prices
than local rates and a seasonal lull in demand.
"Buying interest thinned out in late Jan and February. We've
started to see more enquiries coming in but there are few actual
transactions since there's still quite a wide spread between the
bid and offer prices," said a Singapore-based steam coal trader.
SOY
China's February soy imports were expected at 3.86 million
tonnes, flat from a year ago, the China National Grain and Oils
Information Center (CNGOIC), an official think-tank, said.
The shipments would mark a 19 percent drop from January as
crushers shut down operations during the holiday period. China
is the larger import of the oilseed.
Good crushing margins would boost imports from South America
in the second quarter of the year when restocking of livestock
picks up, CNGOIC said.
(Additional reporting by Polly Yam; Ruby Lian and Niu Shuping;
Editing by Richard Pullin)