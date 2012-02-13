Feb 13 China Communications Construction
Co Ltd, the country's largest builder of ports, set
its Shanghai IPO price range at 5.00-5.40 yuan ($0.79-$0.86) per
share, IFR reported on Monday.
The state-owned builder had delayed the IPO due to weak
market sentiment and slashed its fundraising target by 75
percent to as much as 5 billion yuan, from 20 billion yuan first
announced in late 2010.
China Communications Construction has said it would sell up
to 1.6 billion shares.
IFR is a Thomson Reuters publication.
($1 = 6.2986 Chinese yuan)
