Feb 13 China Communications Construction Co Ltd, the country's largest builder of ports, set its Shanghai IPO price range at 5.00-5.40 yuan ($0.79-$0.86) per share, IFR reported on Monday.

The state-owned builder had delayed the IPO due to weak market sentiment and slashed its fundraising target by 75 percent to as much as 5 billion yuan, from 20 billion yuan first announced in late 2010.

China Communications Construction has said it would sell up to 1.6 billion shares.

IFR is a Thomson Reuters publication. ($1 = 6.2986 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ken Wang of IFR; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada)