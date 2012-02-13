* Sets indicative price range at 5.00-5.40 yuan per share

* Offering received good investor response

* Comes after delaying and downsizing initial IPO plan (Adds company confirmation)

Feb 13 China Communications Construction Co Ltd, the country's largest builder of ports, set its Shanghai IPO price range at 5.00-5.40 yuan ($0.79-$0.86) per share after last month scaling back its IPO ambitions by 75 percent.

The state-owned builder had delayed the IPO due to weak market sentiment and slashed its fundraising target by 75 percent to 5 billion yuan from the 20 billion yuan first announced in late 2010.

According to an exchange filing the company consulted with 74 institutional investors before setting the price range, confirming an earlier report by IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The price range represents a price/earning ratio of 7.22 - 7.80 times based on 2011 earnings, the company said.

The final pricing of the IPO would be made on Feb. 16 and proceeds from the share sale would be used to fund construction projects and equipment purchases, the company has said.

A slew of Chinese companies, including China Oilfield Services Ltd and Sinohydro Group , have either delayed or trimmed their China IPOs due to a weak stock market that slumped 22 percent last year amid global economic uncertainty.

Companies raised a total of $41.5 billion on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges in 2011, down 41 percent from 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data. PricewaterhouseCoopers has forecast that China's total IPO proceeds for 2012 would be roughly the same as last year.

As part of the IPO, China Communications Consruction will acquire the shares it does not already own in CRBC International , a builder of roads and bridges, through share swaps.

BOC International (China) Ltd and Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd are lead underwriters for the Shanghai IPO. Zhong De Securities, UBS and Goldman Sachs Gao Hua are joint underwriters.

China Communications Construction has said it would sell up to 1.6 billion shares.

(1= 6.2986 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ken Wang of IFR; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Elaine Hardcastle)