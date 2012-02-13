* Sets indicative price range at 5.00-5.40 yuan per share
* Offering received good investor response
* Comes after delaying and downsizing initial IPO plan
Feb 13 China Communications Construction
Co Ltd, the country's largest builder of ports, set
its Shanghai IPO price range at 5.00-5.40 yuan ($0.79-$0.86) per
share after last month scaling back its IPO ambitions by 75
percent.
The state-owned builder had delayed the IPO due to weak
market sentiment and slashed its fundraising target by 75
percent to 5 billion yuan from the 20 billion yuan first
announced in late 2010.
According to an exchange filing the company consulted with
74 institutional investors before setting the price range,
confirming an earlier report by IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
The price range represents a price/earning ratio of 7.22 -
7.80 times based on 2011 earnings, the company said.
The final pricing of the IPO would be made on Feb. 16 and
proceeds from the share sale would be used to fund construction
projects and equipment purchases, the company has said.
A slew of Chinese companies, including China Oilfield
Services Ltd and Sinohydro Group
, have either delayed or trimmed their China IPOs due
to a weak stock market that slumped 22 percent last year amid
global economic uncertainty.
Companies raised a total of $41.5 billion on the Shanghai
and Shenzhen exchanges in 2011, down 41 percent from 2010,
according to Thomson Reuters data. PricewaterhouseCoopers has
forecast that China's total IPO proceeds for 2012 would be
roughly the same as last year.
As part of the IPO, China Communications Consruction will
acquire the shares it does not already own in CRBC International
, a builder of roads and bridges, through share
swaps.
BOC International (China) Ltd and Guotai Junan Securities Co
Ltd are lead underwriters for the Shanghai IPO. Zhong De
Securities, UBS and Goldman Sachs Gao Hua are joint
underwriters.
China Communications Construction has said it would sell up
to 1.6 billion shares.
(1= 6.2986 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ken Wang of IFR; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing
by Kazunori Takada and Elaine Hardcastle)