SHANGHAI Feb 16 China Communications
Construction, the country's largest builder of ports,
raised 5 billion yuan ($794 million) in its downsized Shanghai
initial public offering, after setting the price at the top of
the indicative range.
After delaying and slashing its long-planned IPO by 75
percent, the state builder sold 1.35 billion shares at 5.40 yuan
each, it said in a filing posted on the Shanghai stock exchange
website late on Wednesday.
It had set a price range of 5.00-5.40 yuan. The IPO price of
5.40 yuan is equivalent to 7.7 times its 2011 earnings, it said.
The state-owned builder had delayed the IPO due to weak
market sentiment and slashed its fundraising target to 5 billion
yuan from the 20 billion yuan first announced in late 2010.
A slew of Chinese companies, including China Oilfield
Services Ltd and Sinohydro Group
, have either delayed or trimmed their China IPOs due
to a weak stock market that slumped 22 percent last year due to
global economic uncertainty.
China Communications Construction has said the proceeds from
the share sale would be used to fund construction projects and
equipment purchases.
As part of the IPO, the firm will acquire the shares it does
not already own in CRBC International, a builder of
roads and bridges, through share swaps.
BOC International (China) Ltd and Guotai Junan Securities Co
Ltd were lead underwriters for the IPO. Zhong De Securities, UBS
and Goldman Sachs Gao Hua were joint underwriters.
($1 = 6.3000 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada. Editing by Jane
Merriman)