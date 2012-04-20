BEIJING, April 20 Combined first-quarter net
profit of China's largest non-financial state-owned enterprises
dropped 13.6 percent from a year ago to 181.4 billion yuan
($28.78 billion), a state-owned asset watchdog said on Friday,
reflecting a slowing economy.
The weak reading was expected after firms like China COSCO
Shipping reported a 98.48 percent fall in profits in
the first quarter after a record full-year loss in 2011.
China's economic growth dropped to 8.1 percent in the first
quarter of 2012, the weakest reading since the global financial
crisis of 2008-09.
The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission (SASAC) said profits of the 118 enterprises,
including China's state oil giants and telecom operators, in
March alone, however, were strong at 82.6 billion yuan, or 50.6
percent higher than February's.
Combined profits of state enterprises in the first quarter
of 2009 plunged 41.8 percent from the same period a year earlier
to 119.5 billion yuan when China was hit hard by global
financial turmoil.
While national industrial champions, such as PetroChina
and China Mobile, are regarded by Beijing
as the backbone of the economy, independent economists argue
that the expansion of government-controlled enterprises has
impeded growth of private businesses in the world's No.2
economy.
The profits made by the state firms have caused heated
debates in China, with many economists urging these firms, in
theory owned by the people, to pay more of their profits to the
treasury.
($1 = 6.3039 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Zhou Xin and Nick Edwards; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)