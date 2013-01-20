BRIEF-New Sports Group enters placing agreement with China Goldjoy Securities
* Entered into placing agreement with China Goldjoy Securities Limited
SHANGHAI Jan 20 China's second-largest telcom equipment maker, ZTE Corp., expects to report a net loss of between 2.5 billion yuan to 2.9 billion yuan ($466.6 to $402.2 million) for full-year 2012, the company said on Sunday.
The expected loss amounts to 0.73 - 0.85 yuan per share and compares to a net profit of 2.06 billion yuan in 2011, the company said in a preliminary earnings statement posted on the website of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. ($1 = 6.2154 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Louise Heavens)
MANILA, June 2 Security experts and patrons at a Philippines casino on Friday expressed alarm at the apparent ease with which a lone gunman was able gain entry to the building before opening fire and starting a blaze that killed more than 30 people.