(Adds background, details)
BEIJING Nov 9 China's food security is under
greater threat as its agriculture faces growing land, water and
labour shortages over the next decade, the country's agriculture
minister said on Friday.
This year is expected to be China's ninth consecutive year
of rising grain output, but experts have warned it might
struggle to continue improving yields, despite a campaign aimed
at consolidating, mechanising and commercialising its farms.
"The next five to 10 years are a key period for the
development of China's agriculture sector - with production
factors like land, water and labour getting tighter," said Han
Changfu at a session of the ruling Communist Party congress in
Beijing.
"Agricultural production is facing greater risks - natural
risks, market risks, security risks - and it is entering a
period of high investment, high costs and high prices."
Han said China continued to expect bumper harvests this year
despite a global decline in agricultural production.
Soaring food demand from an increasingly prosperous
population has piled the pressure on China's pastures, but
growing rates of urbanisation and the encroachment of industrial
projects on precious farmland have also added to the problems.
Han said China would continue to press for the aggregation
and mechanisation of the farms in order to stave off the
problems caused by decreasing acreage and the declining rural
workforce.
"Beijing will breed a new type of agricultural player and
develop large-scale mechanised farming," he said.
In a speech at the same session, China's land and resources
minister Xu Shaoshi said the country plans to restrict the
amount of new land being taken over by industry, and would also
seek to avoid encroaching upon farmland.
(Reporting by David Stanway and Niu Shuping, editing by William
Hardy)